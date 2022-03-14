CareCloud Appoints New Executive Leaders to Support Company’s Organic Growth

SOMERSET, N.J., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO and MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it has expanded its executive leadership team with several key promotions and strategic hires. The personnel moves are intended to support CareCloud’s growth plans as the Company expands its market share and enhances its technology-enabled services to support its growing client base of more than 40,000 providers nationwide.



Steve Link has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the Company’s revenue cycle management operations and client success. Patti Peets has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales, responsible for the Company’s sales operations, strategy, and expansion.

As strategic hires, CareCloud has appointed Brian Zelenka as Vice President of Marketing, responsible for marketing strategy and demand generation, as well as Carinda “CJ” Cox as Vice President of Sales Operations, responsible for operational sales development and revenue growth goals.

"With the growth we’ve experienced in 2021, and expected forward trajectory for this year, we are pleased to have these outstanding individuals as experienced leaders on our executive team,” said CareCloud CEO and President Hadi Chaudhry. “As leaders of their respective departments, they will steer critical business activities that support our company’s mission to expand operations, add to our comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services, deepen our relationship with existing customers, and claim greater market share in the healthcare IT space.”

Steve Link has been with CareCloud for nearly 10 years. As newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Link manages the Company’s continued growth and optimization of post-sales client service delivery which includes new account implementations, client support, client relationship management, and revenue cycle management (RCM) operations. Mr. Link has 30 years of experience in the healthcare and financial services industries. Prior to CareCloud he worked for both athenahealth and Bank of America.

Patti Peets has been with CareCloud for eight years. As Senior Vice President of Sales, Ms. Peets leads the Company’s sales efforts, focusing on growth and market expansion strategy and execution. Ms. Peets has 30 years of experience in sales, consulting, and healthcare IT. Prior to her new role, Ms. Peets was Vice President of Client Solutions as well as the Senior Director of RCM services for CareCloud, where she evaluated ambulatory clinics and hospitals revenue cycle to determine cost effective solutions based on ROI models. Before joining CareCloud, she worked for Sage and NextGen Healthcare.

Carinda “CJ” Cox has been hired to support CareCloud’s sales team as Vice President of Sales Operations. She works in lockstep with Brian Zelenka, CareCloud’s new Vice President of Marketing, to achieve revenue growth goals and build the companies demand generation pipeline. In this role, Ms. Cox leads CareCloud’s team of operational and sales development reps, delivers training, helps customers realize the benefits of technology-enabled services, and drives customer success, renewal, and retention. Ms. Cox has more than two decades of experience in healthcare technology and, prior to CareCloud, worked for Change Healthcare where she exceeded both growth and booking targets in the ambulatory and small practice channel.

Brian Zelenka, CareCloud’s new Vice President of Marketing, is a high-performing business leader with 26 years of experience in technology and healthcare. Before joining CareCloud, Mr. Zelenka served in various leadership and consulting roles where he optimized marketing execution to increase revenue, improve productivity, and drive organic growth. He led the brand transition for Sage Healthcare to Vitera Healthcare Solutions and has worked for companies including SunView Software, Spectrum Enterprise, and Kforce.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO and MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

