Randal Heeb Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director in the Economic Consulting Segment

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Dr. Randal Heeb as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Economic Consulting segment.



Based in Washington, D.C., Dr. Heeb has 35 years of experience providing economic analysis in both the private and public sectors. His expertise includes analysis of liability, damages and other remedies in antitrust and intellectual property disputes. He has written, consulted and testified on a range of issues relating to the application of economic and econometric analyses in a variety of industries, including software, computer hardware, telecommunications, commodities and financial markets, biopharmaceuticals, electricity, natural gas and gaming.

At FTI Consulting, Dr. Heeb will lead the Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice within the Economic Consulting segment, expanding FTI Consulting’s capabilities in intellectual property and antitrust disputes, both in litigation and alternative dispute resolution (“ADR”) settings.

“FTI Consulting delivers sophisticated economic analysis of issues arising in M&A transactions, antitrust litigation, commercial disputes, international arbitrations, regulatory proceedings, IP disputes and a wide range of financial litigation,” said Mark McCall, Head of the North American Economic Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “Randy’s experience providing expert testimony in a variety of industries will further enhance our team’s ability to provide clients with expert analysis of complex economic issues around the world.”

Dr. Heeb joins FTI Consulting from Bates White Economic Consulting, where he led the Intellectual Property practice and co-led the Antitrust and Competition practice. He has testified extensively in matters before U.S. state and federal courts, Canadian courts, arbitration panels, the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In addition, he has presented economic analyses on behalf of clients to the staff of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Competition Bureau of Canada, the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition, the Korean Fair Trade Commission and the Japanese Fair Trade Commission.

Dr. Heeb previously held various academic posts in the United States and Europe. He most recently was a Senior Faculty Fellow at the Yale School of Management.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Heeb said, “To help manage and resolve challenges, companies, counsel and government regulatory agencies need a trusted, independent and expert partner. I am pleased to join this group of talented professionals at FTI Consulting as they continue to help clients in the private and public sectors navigate today’s most challenging economic problems.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

