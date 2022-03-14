Myanmar Telecoms Markets, 2015-2021 & 2022-2027

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myanmar Telecoms Industry Report - 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Myanmar telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Telecoms Infrastructure Review: Towers, backbone fibre, submarine cables & data centres

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

1.1 Myanmar's Population & Households

1.2 2021 Military Coup

1.3 Myanmar's Economy

1.4 Myanmar's GDP



2 COVID-19 IMPACT



3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2015-2027

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2015-2021

3.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2020-2027

3.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2015-2027

3.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2015-2021

3.4.2 Capex to Revenue Benchmark

3.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

3.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2000-2027



4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 Myanmar Post and Telecommunications Profile

4.1.1 MPT Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.2 Telenor Myanmar

4.2.1 Telenor Myanmar Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.3 Ooredoo Myanmar Profile

4.3.1 Ooredoo Myanmar Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.4 MyTel

4.4.1 Mytel Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.5 Other Players Profile

4.5.1 Yatanarpon Teleport

4.5.2 5BB Broadband

4.5.3 Other Broadband Providers



5 Mobile market

5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027

5.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2015-2021

5.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2015-2021

5.1.3 Myanmar Smartphone Share, 2021

5.1.4 Myanmar Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027

5.1.5 Myanmar Mobile Subscribers by Generation Forecast, 2020-2027

5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027

5.2.1 Historical Mobile Revenue, 2015-2021

5.2.1 Mobile Revenue Market Share, 2015-2021

5.2.2 Mobile Revenue Forecast, 2020-2027

5.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2015-2021

5.3 Spectrum Holdings

5.3.1 Existing Spectrum Holdings and 5G Trials

5.3.2 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

5.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.5 Mobile Speed Tests

5.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

5.5.2 OpenSignal

5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)



6 Broadband Market

6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2015-2021

6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027



7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 Domestic Fibre Infrastructure

7.1.2 FTTH - 6m premises to go

7.2 Submarine Cables



8 Myanmar Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2021

8.1 Myanmar Telecom Towers Market Overview

8.2 Myanmar Telecom Towers Background

8.3 4G Mobile Coverage Expansion

8.4 Myanmar Mobile Tower Infrastructure

8.4.1 Myanmar Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

8.5 Myanmar Telecom Towers & rooftops Market Forecast

8.5.1 Myanmar Telecom Towers Forecast 2022-2027

8.5.2 Regulatory Considerations

8.6 Myanmar Economic Cooperation Profile

8.6.1 Myanmar Economic Cooperation Key Performance Indicators

8.7 Irrawaddy Green Towers Profile

8.7.1 Irrawaddy Green Towers Key Performance Indicators

8.8 Eco Friendly Tower Profile

8.8.1 Eco Friendly Tower Key Performance Indicators

8.9 AP towers Profile

8.9.1 AP Towers Key Performance Indicators

8.10 edotco Profile

8.10.1 edotco Towers Key Performance Indicators

8.11 OCK Profile

8.11.1 OCK Key Performance Indicators

8.11.2 Tower Density Benchmark

8.12 Telco Infrastructure Comparative



9 Thematics / Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.3 New Telco Operating Model

9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

9.4 5G Developments

9.4.1 5G Overview

9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

9.4.3 5G OpenRAN

9.4.4 Beyond 5G



10 Telco Transaction Database

Companies Mentioned

5BB Broadband

Hyalroute (MFOCN)

Irrawaddy Green Tower (IGT) Myanmar Post & Telecommunications (MPT)

MyanmarNet

Mytel

Ooredoo Myanmar

Telenor Myanmar

YTP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqoj1m



