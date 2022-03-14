Global Cannabis Extract Market Report 2022: Focus on Oils, Tinctures, Full Spectrum Extracts, Cannabis Isolates, Solvent Based, Non-Solvent Based

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Extract Market, by Product, by Extract Type, by Extraction Method, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing adoption of CBD for skincare products is driving the global cannabis extract market growth in the forecast period.

Cannabidiol skincare has antioxidant characteristics that assist to reduce the effects of aging and has an anti-inflammatory action on sebocytes, the sebum-producing skin cells. CBD may help to reduce swelling, pain, and redness from existing breakouts, as well as irritation from skin disorders like eczema and psoriasis, due to its anti-inflammatory effects.

For instance, Folium Biosciences announced plans to launch nine active cosmeceutical and lifestyle products enriched with CBD in the U.S. in April 2019 to address market demand for skincare products.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cannabis extract market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global cannabis extract market based on the following parameters - company highlights, types portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and market strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global cannabis extract market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cannabis extract market

Company Profiles

Canopy Growth Corporation

Company Highlights

Products Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Tikun Olam

Cannabis Science Inc.

Aphria Inc.

Maricann Group Inc.

Tilray Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

STENOCARE

Cronos Group Inc.

Terra Tech Corp.

MedMen

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Organigram Holdings Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cannabis extract Market, By Product:

Oils

Tinctures

Global Cannabis extract Market, By Extract Type:

Full Spectrum Extracts

Cannabis Isolates

Global Cannabis extract Market, By Extraction Method:

Solvent Based

Non-Solvent Based

Global Cannabis extract Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Cannabis extract Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

