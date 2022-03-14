SalMar - Minutes from extraordinary general meeting 2022

English Norwegian

The extraordinary general meeting of SalMar ASA was held today, Monday 14 March 2022, for the consideration of an authorization to increase the company’s share capital in connection with the announced voluntary offer from SalMar to acquire all outstanding shares in NTS ASA.



All items were resolved in accordance with the Board's calling notice.



Please find the minutes from the extraordinary general meeting enclosed.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

