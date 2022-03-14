Platinex Announces Appointment of Sam Kiri as Director

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Kiri, CFA to the company’s Board of Directors, where he will chair the Audit Committee.



Sam has over 20 years capital markets and asset management experience in North America, Europe, and the Pacific Rim, with a primary focus on the mining and energy sectors. He was an equity analyst for the Scotia Pacific Rim Mutual Fund and one of the founders of Proactive Investors, a global media network which provides information on capital market activities, with considerable focus on the mining Sector. In addition, he is involved in cross border capital markets with ASX, and London AIM companies onto the Toronto Stock Exchange. Sam was involved in macro policy research with focus on the impact of geo-politics on the energy and mining sectors. His past and present clients include Medley Global Advisors (US), Zimmerman Adams International (UK), CRU Group (UK) and Roskill/Wood Mackenzie (UK) global research institution specialized in Battery Metals and Industrial Minerals. Sam’s education includes a B. Sc. In Mechanical Engineering – (Petroleum Refining) and he is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (London).

Greg Ferron, CEO, commented: “I would like to welcome Sam to the Board of Directors, where his multi-disciplinary experience in the capital markets, gold equities and battery metals industries will assist in advancing the company’s 100%-owned district scale projects in Ontario, including the Shining Tree Gold project and the recently acquired W2 Cu-Ni-PGE project in the Ring of Fire.”

Sam’s appointment to the board will replace Graham Warren. The Company is pleased that Graham will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company would also like to announce the grant of 900,000 stock options to a director. The stock options shall be granted at a strike price of $0.05 for a period of three (3) years with standard vesting terms.

About Platinex Inc.: Platinex creates shareholder value through the opportunistic acquisition and advancement of high-quality projects in prolific Ontario mining camps. Current assets include a 100% ownership interest in the district scale W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project and a 100% interest in the 225 km2 Shining Tree Gold Project in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district. The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes. The Shining Tree Project covers a major portion of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone that trends as far west as Newmont’s Borden Mine, through the area of IAMGOLD’s Cote Gold deposit, and across Aris Gold’s Juby Project. The Company is also developing a net smelter return (NSR) royalty portfolio and currently holds royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Ontario.

