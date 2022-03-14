NFTs for Peace at NFT Carnival: Web3 Rallies Behind Ukraine

Austin, TX, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) NFT Carnival (www.nftcarnival.io), the first digital gallery event series for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is hosting an art gallery on the second floor of Immersiverse at the iconic Speakeasy located at 412 Congress in Austin, Texas. A featured collection in the gallery showcases NFTs by RAIR.tech, Lighthouse Ukraine and Metacurio that are currently for sale benefiting Ukrainian non-profit organizations.



#ukrflagman is a 1991 piece generative drop from artist Dadara and RAIR.tech. The NFTs are a spin on Dadara’s iconic Greyman, this special edition Greyman stands in front of a blue and yellow pixelated background. Profits from the sale are going to the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council and the Web3 Developer fund, benefiting Ukrainian web3 developers and hospitals in Ukraine.

A historic NFT collaboration with Ukrainian star Wladimir Klitschko and legendary artist WhIsBe, “Vandalz for Ukraine: WhIsBe x Wladimir Klitschko” features four open editions of the artist’s “Vandal Gummy” bears in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. All proceeds will go to Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF Ukraine, ensuring that funds from the NFT sale go directly to the resources most direly needed by Ukraine in its current defense against Russian forces.



Lighthouse NFT Gallery has partnered with art galleries in Kyiv, Ukraine for the Lighthouse Ukraine collection of art created by Ukrainian artists in the chronicles of the war. Exclusive works from artists and children in bomb shelters and NFTs made of photos from works of art that were destroyed. Funds are directed to the Ukrainian artists and their families affected by war and supporting humanitarian war relief efforts in Ukraine.



Other gallery collections feature NFTs from Vet Television, Lightning Works, Amrita, Blockcities, and more. The gallery will be open from noon to midnight Sunday and Monday at Speakeasy on Congress Street in Austin, Texas and is free to attend with registration. For more information please visit the event page or follow NFT Carnival on Twitter @nft_carnival.



ABOUT NFT CARNIVAL



NFT Carnival ( www.nftcarnival.io/) is a digital gallery event series for non-fungible tokens (NFT), bringing together NFT creators, innovators, collectors and media in key cities globally. NFT Carnival is organized by Layer1 Events and Transform Ventures, which have been producing high-end crypto investor events globally since 2014.



ABOUT IMMERSIVERSE



ImmersiVerse (www.iverse.events) is a premium destination experience with thought leaders in four tracks: Arts,Tech, Finance, and Future/Culture founded by Amanda Pool and Seth Shapiro. ImmersiVerse curates programs of leading-edge experiences, thought leaders in meaningful discussions with an emphasis on transformative technologies and art. ImmersiVerse destinations are signature events offering a showcase for local artists and venues and tailored for VIP invite-only audiences alongside major annual events including SXSW, Sundance, Tribeca and IBC.