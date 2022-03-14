New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Solution, Composition, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244575/?utm_source=GNW

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and the factors driving it. The growth of the in-office teeth whitening products market is attributed to the rise in awareness regarding oral hygiene and stigma associated with discoloration of teeth. However, side effects associated with in-office teeth whitening products may hinder the growth of market.



In-office teeth whitening products are products that included in the process of bleach and whiten teeth.In-office teeth whitening products bleach the teeth by applying bleaching agents such as hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide which is activated by chemicals or light and creates oxygen that cleans stains from the teeth.



In-office teeth whitening products have the advantage to clean difficult stains from tetracycline and fluorosis. The products include bleaching gels, retractors, desensitizing gels, lasers, and other products and equipment.



According to the World Health Organization, oral health is a vital component of overall welfare and quality of life. Oral illnesses are extremely widespread, affecting over 3.5 billion individuals globally. The frightening number underscores the importance of oral health literacy (OHL) among individuals and dental care providers. Low OHL impairs the capacity to comprehend dental instructions, jeopardizing oral health maintenance. A few of the oral and dental care issues affecting people includes bad breath, teeth discoloration, tooth decay, gum diseases, periodontal diseases, trench mouth, dental caries, and malocclusion. Alcohol consumption, tobacco use, and some beverages stain the teeth and cause teeth discoloration. The nicotine and tar in tobacco easily absorbs into pores between the teeth causing a yellow or brown discoloration. The development of teeth discoloration can be reduced or removed by in-office teeth whitening treatment by scheduling dental visits. Moreover, perceptions about dental appearance form one component of body image. Dental aesthetic inclinations like body image are impacted by ideal representations, which are influenced by a variety of socio-cultural and individual factors. These ideals are disseminated via socialization agents, of which mass media plays a significant role. Every day, the media is inundated with commercials and messages that capitalize on the body image-related insecurities of the masses. In North America, the idea of straight, white teeth is one of several beauty ideals preached by the media, which uses celebrities as spokespeople. Besides the symbolic connotations of the color white, there is another stigma associated with this preference. Various factors, including metabolic diseases, systemic conditions, tooth decay, medications, aging, and staining, result in the discoloration of teeth. In aging, for example, teeth gradually darken; therefore whiter teeth could signify youthfulness. Misaligned teeth are also harder to clean, which can lead to dental caries, swollen gums, and periodontal disease. This may lead to the tendency of associating straight, white teeth with good health. Thus, the rising stigma associated with the discoloration of teeth fuels the growth of the in-office teeth whitening products market.



The global in-office teeth whitening products market, based on product, is segmented into double-syringe mixing configuration, laser teeth whitening, deep bleaching, Brite smile whitening system, and others.The double-syringe mixing configuration segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



Moreover, the double-syringe mixing configuration segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period as this product is most commonly used in practice.By solution, the market is segmented into whitening products, custom tray-based tooth whitening systems, and others.



The whitening products segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The custom tray-based tooth whitening systems segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028, owing to the rise in the usage of the solution in hospitals and dental clinics across the globe. In terms of composition, the in-office teeth whitening products market is segmented into carbamide peroxide, hydrogen peroxide, and others. The carbamide peroxide segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to dominate the market by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The hydrogen peroxide segment is estimated to witness the most significant growth at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Based on end user, the in-office teeth whitening products market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to hold it by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the in-office teeth whitening products market are the National Center for Health Statistics, the Indian Dental Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The Health Authority Abu Dhabi, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the National Institute of Statistics, Geography, and Informatics, National Health and Medical Research Council, and World Health Organization.

