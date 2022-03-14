The Metals Company Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, March 24, 2022 and Upcoming Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), a explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 24, 2022, to provide an update on fourth quarter financial results.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022



Time: 04:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Virtual webcast Register Here Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 200-6205 International dial-in number: (929) 526-1599 Conference ID: 060819

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will have a virtual webcast and be available for replay in the ‘Investors’ tab of the Company’s website under ‘Media’ > ‘Events and Presentations’.

A replay of the conference call will also be available after 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 31, 2022, via the information below:

Toll-free replay number: (866) 813-9403

International replay number: (929) 458-6194

Replay ID: 138208

H1 2022 Conference Schedule

In light of significant global supply chain headwinds, interest is growing in the potential of the polymetallic nodule resource to bring about a gravitational shift for critical battery metal supply chains. It is in this context that The Metals Company has elected to participate at the following virtual and in-person conferences being held by leading financial institutions and associations during the first half of 2022:

A.G.P. Battery Metals Revolution Day

Date: March 16, 2022

Format: Virtual panel

Speaker: Gerard Barron, Chief Executive Officer and Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer

Registration: Link

Battery Associates’ Battery Mining Dialogue

Date: March 16, 2022

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Speaker: Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer

Registration: Link

Wedbush Battery Event

Date: March 31, 2022

Format: Virtual presentation and one-on-one meetings

Speaker: Gerard Barron, Chief Executive Officer and Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer



Mines and Money Online Connect

Date: April 5-7, 2022

Format: Virtual one-on-one meetings

Speaker: Gerard Barron, Chief Executive Officer and Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer

Registration: Link

Bank of America Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference

Date: May 17-19, 2022

Format: In-person panel discussion and one-on-one meetings

Location: Miami, Florida

Speaker: Gerard Barron, Chief Executive Officer



Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Online Conference

Date: June 28-29, 2022

Format: Virtual one-on-one meetings

Speaker: Gerard Barron, Chief Executive Officer and Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer

Registration: Link

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Wedbush, Bank of America or AGP representative or the Company’s investor relations team at TMC@gatewayir.com.

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts

Media | media@metals.co

Investors | investors@metals.co