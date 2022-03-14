DATA443 DEPLOYS MARKET LEADING DATA PRODUCT FOR FLAGSHIP GLOBAL BANK IN UAE – EMIRATES NBD

Data Product Selected and Deployed After Rigorous Product Selection as Company Pursues Market Uplist

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDSD, OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY™, is pleased to announce its partnership with Emirates NBD Group, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region for the deployment of its market-leading data product.

The multi-year subscription-based agreement spans the technology landscape of the bank and is part of the banks’ strategic plan to support its ‘cloud first’ approach to rapidly migrate its data and user base to the cloud.

Miguel Rio-Tinto, Group Chief Information Officer, Emirates NBD, commented, “As a leading bank in the region, we are committed to delivering a superior banking experience to our customers through secure best-in-class innovative digital-led offerings. As we continue to grow towards becoming a data and analytics-driven bank, IT transformation investment in leading technologies to strengthen our security remains a key priority. Our decision to partner with Data443, came from key considerations including their deep understanding of data privacy, advanced integrations and adaptability to our dynamic requirements.”

Jason Remillard, founder & CEO of Data443 commented, “We look forward to working with the bank and the entire region in the coming years. The PoC was incredibly difficult, rewarding and a learning experience for us. We converted the learnings into our product line and have reaped the rewards. 2022 continues to demonstrate that success – after an incredibly challenging year. An incredible partner, Emirates NBD continues to challenge us technically and operationally – we look forward to rising to the occasion and continue to be a leading provider of All Things Data Security!”

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. ( OTCPK: ATDS D, OTCPK: ATDS ) is an industry leader in All Things Data Security®, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, networks, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. With over 3,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform, or format. Our industry-leading framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement overall data protection and privacy management strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

