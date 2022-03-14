GumGum Hires Chief Revenue Officer to Oversee North American Market and Drive Business Growth

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GumGum , a contextual-first advertising technology company, has announced the addition of industry veteran Dave Matthews as Chief Revenue Officer. In this position, Matthews will play a critical role in driving the North American sales strategy and momentum, bringing in new business, scaling the team to grow existing business, and managing senior-level relationships across the industry. Additionally, Matthews will spearhead the launch of GumGum’s CTV/video offerings, and identify new verticals relevant to GumGum customers.



“Dave is an outstanding addition to our leadership team. He is a proven business leader who has demonstrated his ability in building strategic relationships and will help GumGum grow with velocity and scale. As people begin to embrace new environments like CTV, Gaming, and even the Metaverse, Dave will play a critical role in ensuring that GumGum's offering aligns with what our clients need in order to deliver engaging and effective ad campaigns," said Ben Plomion, Chief Growth Officer, GumGum. “Dave is an outcome-driven sales leader, whose work ethic and values align with those of GumGum’s and we are excited to him on board."

Matthews joins GumGum after serving as Chief Revenue Officer for inPowered.ai, where he helped drive the company’s overall go-to-market strategy and execution. Prior to his stint at inPowered.ai, he was the CRO at Grapeshot, 4INFO and held senior-level roles at NBCUniversal, Univision. Matthews has been a member of the DMA; AMA; a Co-Chair of IAB’s Mobile Marketing Center of Excellence; the Operating Committee of the Director Hispanic Marketing Board; a Scholar Member of the Executive Media Council of Advisors; Business Development Institute; Mobile Marketing Association; Multicultural Marketing Experts; a Founding Manager and Board Member of American History Media; Stealth Marketing Corporation; and sat on the Board of Associates for the Ronald McDonald House of New York.

Commenting on his new role at GumGum, Matthews added, "GumGum 's contextual technology is unmatched and their vision to empower advertisers to deliver digital ads that capture attention without the use of personal data, across current and future emerging digital environments, at scale is one that I truly believe. I am excited to join GumGum at this exciting time of growth and expansion and help to take their business to the next level."

Dave Matthews, based out of New York, will oversee the North American sales organization and will report directly to Ben Plomion, the Chief Growth Officer.

GumGum is a global technology and media company specializing in contextual intelligence. For over a decade, we have applied our proven machine learning expertise to extract value from digital content for the advertising and sports industries. Our proprietary contextual intelligence engine uses computer vision and natural language processing technologies to scan text, images, and videos when evaluating digital content. Combining our contextual advertising intelligence with proprietary high-impact ad formats, GumGum’s advertising solutions deliver industry-leading efficiency, accuracy, and performance.

