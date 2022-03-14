Splash Beverage Group expands TapouT distribution into Southern California Walmart locations with AB ONE SoCal which covers a population of more than 20 Million

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced the expansion of its existing agreement with AB ONE to include AB ONE SoCal. Southern California is AB ONE’s largest single market in the US and covers an area with a population of more than 20 million through national chains that include Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and Winco Foods.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group’s commented: “As we add a new dimension to our existing relationship with InBev/AB ONE with the launch of TapouiT in Walmart Southern California, it’s important the market understands the significance of these announcements, which is, product availability and revenue."

“Their job is to deliver to retail and put it on the shelf. Of course, we help by providing retail key chain authorizations such as Walmart for example. The incredible string of distribution agreements we have secured since mid-January launches a revenue stream for Splash in this vital distribution network.”

Nistico continued, “AB ONE SoCal services more than 15,000 accounts and covers one of the most populous regions of the country. These regions include Central LA, Pomona, Beach Cities, Sylmar and San Diego, and customers will see our three top brands, TapouT Performance, Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco Sangria featured prominently throughout. Included as well within this distribution network are more than 45 Walmart locations where TapouT will now be sold. We couldn’t be more exited at this next stage of our rapidly evolving business.”

AB ONE is the wholly owned distribution network of Anheuser-Busch. AB ONE sells and delivers a robust portfolio of beer, spirits, wine and nonalcoholic beverages serving approximately 50,000 accounts in 10 Divisions across the states including California, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio, as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

