Reservoir Media, Inc. to Present at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference on March 15

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that the Company will participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held on March 13 through March 15, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA.



Jim Heindlmeyer, Chief Financial Officer of Reservoir Media, will present at the conference on Tuesday, March 15, at 2:30 PM ET and will participate in group and one-on-one meetings with interested investors.

Investors who wish to access a live webcast or a replay of the presentation should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.reservoir-media.com/.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir Media, Inc. is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first U.S.-based publicly traded independent music company and the first female founded and led publicly traded music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 140,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

