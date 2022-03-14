Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Clarification to Q4 2021 MD&A

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV and DIV.DB) (the “Corporation” or “DIV”) announced today a clarification to the relevant comparative period for certain SSSG1 (defined below) figures for the Mr. Lube Canada Limited Partnership (“Mr. Lube”) locations in the Mr. Lube royalty pool originally reported in DIV’s management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 dated and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on March 10, 2022.



In the MD&A it was inadvertently stated that Mr. Lube reported to DIV that Mr. Lube generated SSSG for the Mr. Lube stores in the Mr. Lube royalty pool of 21.5% and 10.4% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, when such SSSG figures actually reflected the comparative performance of the Mr. Lube stores in the Mr. Lube royalty pool to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

As previously separately stated in the MD&A, Mr. Lube reported to DIV that Mr. Lube generated SSSG for the Mr. Lube stores in the Mr. Lube royalty pool of 20.7% and 15.8% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months and year needed December 31, 2020, respectively.

The above figures were properly reported in DIV’s news releases dated February 3, 2022 and March 10, 2022 without error. In addition, no other figures reported in the prior MD&A were impacted by this inadvertent error.

About Diversified Royalty Corp.

DIV is a multi-royalty corporation, engaged in the business of acquiring top-line royalties from well-managed multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. DIV’s objective is to acquire predictable, growing royalty streams from a diverse group of multi-location businesses and franchisors.

DIV currently owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES®, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. Mr. Lube is the leading quick lube service business in Canada, with locations across Canada. AIR MILES® is Canada’s largest coalition loyalty program with approximately two-thirds of Canadian households actively participating in the AIR MILES® Program. Sutton is among the leading residential real estate brokerage franchisor businesses in Canada. Mr. Mikes currently operates casual steakhouse restaurants primarily in western Canadian communities. Nurse Next Door is one of North America’s fastest growing home care providers with locations across Canada and the United States as well as in Australia. Oxford Learning Centres is one of Canada’s leading franchised supplemental education services in Canada and the United States.

DIV expects to increase cash flow per share by making accretive royalty purchases and through the growth of purchased royalties. DIV expects to pay a predictable and stable dividend to shareholders and increase the dividend as cash flow per share increases allow.

1 SSSG is a supplementary financial measure and as such, does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. For additional information, refer to “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” in this news release.

