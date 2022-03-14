Adaptimmune Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Update

- SPEARHEAD-1 met its primary endpoint - planning for afami-cel BLA submission in Q4 2022 for people with synovial sarcoma -



- Moving to late-phase development with ADP-A2M4CD8: SURPASS-2 initiated in esophageal and EGJ cancers; initiating SURPASS-3 in ovarian cancer in 2022 -

- Allogeneic platform on-track for planned IND submission in 2023 for first product targeting MAGE-A4 -

- Started our strategic collaboration for allogeneic T-cell therapies with Genentech - $150 million upfront payment received -

- Scaling up autologous patient supply at Navy Yard facility and construction underway of a dedicated allogeneic cell manufacturing facility in the UK -

- Appointed Cintia Piccina as Chief Commercial Officer -

- Financial guidance confirmed: funded into early 2024 -

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, and provided a business update.

“We are focused on four things in 2022: filing our first BLA, building our MAGE-A4 franchise, scaling up our manufacturing capabilities, and making progress with our allogeneic platform,” said Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune’s Chief Executive Officer. “Last year, we delivered major milestones of our ‘2-2-5-2’ strategic plan. SPEARHEAD-1 met its primary endpoint and we identified further indications for late-stage development with our next-gen SPEAR T-cells targeting MAGE-A4. Furthermore, not only did we enter a strategic collaboration with Genentech, but we also made tremendous progress with our wholly owned allogeneic therapy targeting MAGE-A4, which is on-track for an IND in 2023.”

Progress with the Company’s “2-2-5-2” strategic plan to be delivered by 2025

“2” marketed SPEAR T-cell products targeting MAGE-A4

Roadmap to BLA submission for afami-cel1 in 2022 (first-generation product targeting MAGE-A4)

Advanced/metastatic synovial sarcoma is a rare and clinically challenging disease, with no clear standard of care after progression following chemotherapy, with reported response rates with second line therapies of 18% or lower

SPEARHEAD-1 has met its primary endpoint 2

As of the data cut-off of September 1, 2021 ( CTOS ), the overall response rate (ORR) per Independent Review was 34% (36% in patients with synovial sarcoma and 25% for patients with myxoid/ round cell liposarcoma [MRCLS])

), the overall response rate (ORR) per Independent Review was 34% (36% in patients with synovial sarcoma and 25% for patients with myxoid/ round cell liposarcoma [MRCLS]) Afami-cel continues to show a favorable benefit:risk profile with more than 100 patients treated to date across multiple trials

Cohort 1 of the SPEARHEAD-1 trial has completed, and treatment in Cohort 2 initiated in 2021

Pediatric plans agreed with regulatory agencies

Adaptimmune is commencing preparation of the BLA and targeting a BLA submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q4 2022



Further indications for late-stage clinical development for SPEAR T-cells targeting MAGE-A4

Initiated recruitment in the Phase 2 SURPASS-2 trial for people with esophageal and esophagogastric junction (EGJ) cancers

Initiating the Phase 2 SURPASS-3 trial for people with ovarian cancer in 2022

“2” additional BLAs for SPEAR T-cell products targeting MAGE-A4

Phase 1 SURPASS trial with next-generation ADP-A2M4CD8 SPEAR T-cells targeting MAGE-A4

Overall response rate of 36% with a complete response in ovarian cancer, and partial responses in ovarian, head and neck, EGJ, bladder, and synovial sarcoma cancers ( ESMO 2021 )

) Most patients experienced antitumor activity with a disease control rate of 86% ( ESMO 2021 )

) The benefit:risk profile of ADP-A2M4CD8 cell therapy remains favorable

The SURPASS trial continues to enroll, focusing on people with gastroesophageal, head and neck, lung, bladder, and ovarian cancers

Combination with a checkpoint inhibitor to be started this year

Data confirmed preclinical observations that the enhanced TCR interaction in ADP-A2M4CD8 results in a more potent product ( SITC 2021 )

Other clinical updates

Closed enrollment in the SPEARHEAD-2 trial investigating afami-cel in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for people with head and neck cancer in 2021

Presented data from the radiation sub-study of the completed Phase 1 trial with afami-cel ( SITC 2021 ), which closed to enrollment in 2021

), which closed to enrollment in 2021 Reported clinical benefit to people with liver cancer from the Phase 1 ADP-A2AFP trial ( ILCA 2021 ) This trial closed to screening in 2021 The Company continues to focus development on new cell therapies to target liver cancer



)

“5” autologous products in the clinic

Preclinical pipeline update

Filed a clinical trial application (CTA) for tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) incorporating IL-7 (a potent stimulator of T-cell proliferation and survival) in collaboration with the Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT, a leading TIL center) in Denmark, with the intent to initiate a single-center clinical trial in 2022

Planning to initiate a Phase 1 trial in multiple indications with a new next-generation SPEAR T-cell targeting MAGE-A4, being developed in collaboration with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc., that incorporates IL-7 and CCL19 (to increase migration of SPEAR T-cells into tumors)

Adaptimmune continues to develop TCRs to additional HLAs and new targets, as well as further next-generation approaches



“2” allogeneic products in the clinic

Allogeneic pipeline update

Wholly owned allogeneic platform on track for planned IND submission in 2023 for first product targeting MAGE-A4

Announced a strategic collaboration with Genentech to research, develop, and commercialize allogeneic T-cell therapies Collaboration covers the research and development of “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for up to five shared cancer targets and the development of a novel allogeneic personalized cell therapy platform Adaptimmune received $150 million upfront payment under the terms of the agreement

First preclinical data presented from the Company’s mesothelin HLA-independent TCR (HiT) program, which is being co-developed with Astellas, demonstrating antigen-specific tumor cell killing in vitro and complete tumor regression in an animal model ( ASGCT 2021 ).

). The animal model also demonstrated that Adaptimmune’s HiT T-cells targeting mesothelin outperformed a comparator TRuC construct ( ASGCT 2021 )

) Second target nominated for allogeneic product development in collaboration with Astellas



Patient supply

To date, Adaptimmune has successfully manufactured hundreds of autologous batches in-house at its Navy Yard facility (Philadelphia, PA) across multiple products and tumor types

Work underway at Navy Yard to scale up GMP manufacturing to meet commercial and clinical trial patient supply demands

Started construction of a new cell manufacturing facility dedicated to allogeneic therapies in the UK, planned to be opened later this year

Continued improvement of manufacturing processes including addition of an AKT inhibitor (AKTi). Data demonstrate that addition of AKTi during the ex vivo T-cell expansion phase of manufacturing provides further proliferative potential and enhanced memory phenotype of next-gen SPEAR T-cells ( SITC 2021 )

Corporate

The Company appointed Cintia Piccina as its Chief Commercial Officer



Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021

Cash / liquidity position: As of December 31, 2021, Adaptimmune had cash and cash equivalents of $149.9 million and Total Liquidity 3 of $369.6 million, compared to $56.9 million and $368.2 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, Adaptimmune had cash and cash equivalents of $149.9 million and Total Liquidity of $369.6 million, compared to $56.9 million and $368.2 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. Revenue : Revenue for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $1.4 million and $6.1 million, respectively, compared to $1.5 million and $4.0 million for the same periods in 2020. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 has increased primarily due to an increase in development activities under our collaboration arrangements.

: Revenue for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $1.4 million and $6.1 million, respectively, compared to $1.5 million and $4.0 million for the same periods in 2020. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 has increased primarily due to an increase in development activities under our collaboration arrangements. Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 were $29.5 million and $111.1 million, respectively, compared to $25.8 million and $91.6 million for the same periods in 2020. R&D expenses increased due to an increase in the number of employees engaged in research and development, increases in subcontracted expenditures, and an increase in share-based compensation costs. These increases were partially offset by an increase in reimbursements receivable for research and development tax and expenditure credits.

R&D expenses for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 were $29.5 million and $111.1 million, respectively, compared to $25.8 million and $91.6 million for the same periods in 2020. R&D expenses increased due to an increase in the number of employees engaged in research and development, increases in subcontracted expenditures, and an increase in share-based compensation costs. These increases were partially offset by an increase in reimbursements receivable for research and development tax and expenditure credits. General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 were $14.8 million and $57.3 million, respectively, compared to $13.2 million and $45.8 million for the same periods in 2020 due to increases in employee-related costs, share-based compensation expense, and professional fees.

G&A expenses for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 were $14.8 million and $57.3 million, respectively, compared to $13.2 million and $45.8 million for the same periods in 2020 due to increases in employee-related costs, share-based compensation expense, and professional fees. Net loss: Net loss attributable to holders of the Company’s ordinary shares for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $38.8 million and $158.1 million respectively ($(0.04) and $(0.17) per ordinary share), compared to $36.6 million and $130.1 million ($(0.04) and $(0.15) per ordinary share) for the same periods in 2020.



Financial Guidance

The Company believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, together with the upfront and additional payments under the Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement with Genentech, will fund the Company’s current operations into early 2024, as further detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission prior to this earnings release.

Total Liquidity (a non-GAAP financial measure)

Total Liquidity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is the total of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities (available-for-sale debt securities). Each of these components appears separately in the condensed consolidated balance sheet. The U.S. GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Total Liquidity is cash and cash equivalents as reported in the condensed consolidated financial statements, which reconciles to Total Liquidity as follows (in millions):

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,948 $ 56,882 Marketable securities - available-for-sale debt securities 219,632 311,335 Total Liquidity $ 369,580 $ 368,217

The Company believes that the presentation of Total Liquidity provides useful information to investors because management reviews Total Liquidity as part of its assessment of overall solvency and liquidity, financial flexibility, capital position and leverage.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Development revenue 1,417 1,502 6,149 1,122 Revenue $ 1,417 $ 1,502 $ 6,149 $ 3,958 Operating expenses Research and development (29,505 ) (25,777 ) (111,090 ) (91,568 ) General and administrative (14,776 ) (13,238 ) (57,305 ) (45,795 ) Total operating expenses (44,281 ) (39,015 ) (168,395 ) (137,363 ) Operating loss (42,864 ) (37,513 ) (162,246 ) (133,405 ) Interest income 179 538 1,095 2,313 Other income (expense), net 4,036 414 3,852 1,162 Loss before income tax expense (38,649 ) (36,561 ) (157,299 ) (129,930 ) Income tax expense (210 ) (52 ) (791 ) (162 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (38,859 ) $ (36,613 ) $ (158,090 ) $ (130,092 ) Net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 937,328,712 928,676,161 934,833,017 854,783,763

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,948 $ 56,882 Marketable securities - available-for-sale debt securities 219,632 311,335 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $0 752 139 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 45,126 29,796 Total current assets 415,458 398,152 Restricted cash 1,718 4,602 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of accumulated amortization 20,875 18,880 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $36,253 (2020: $31,097) 30,494 27,778 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,000 1,730 Total assets $ 469,545 $ 451,142 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,113 $ 6,389 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,320 2,773 Accrued expenses and other accrued liabilities 29,909 27,079 Deferred revenue, current 22,199 2,832 Total current liabilities 62,541 39,073 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 23,148 20,938 Deferred revenue, non-current 177,223 49,260 Other liabilities, non-current 673 644 Total liabilities 263,585 109,915 Stockholders’ equity Common stock - Ordinary shares par value £0.001, 1,240,853,520 authorized and 937,547,934 issued and outstanding (2020: 1,038,249,630 authorized and 928,754,958 issued and outstanding) 1,337 1,325 Additional paid in capital 959,611 935,706 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,142 ) (10,048 ) Accumulated deficit (743,846 ) (585,756 ) Total stockholders' equity 205,960 341,227 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 469,545 $ 451,142

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(unaudited, in thousands)

Year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (158,090 ) $ (130,092 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 5,630 6,627 Amortization 937 967 Share-based compensation expense 20,629 10,414 Unrealized foreign exchange gains/(losses) 540 (1,333 ) Amortization/(accretion) on available-for-sale debt securities 5,276 3,836 Other 1,173 (55 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in receivables and other operating assets (19,358 ) 1,747 Decrease/(increase) in non-current operating assets — 2,458 Increase in payables and other current liabilities 4,207 3,867 Increase in deferred revenue 149,785 47,973 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 10,729 (53,591 ) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (8,574 ) (2,341 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (207 ) (565 ) Maturity or redemption of marketable securities 224,343 105,022 Investment in marketable securities (139,762 ) (381,040 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 75,800 (278,924 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock from offerings, net of commissions and issuance costs 2,529 334,388 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 759 5,663 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,288 340,051 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 365 (960 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 90,182 6,576 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at start of period 61,484 54,908 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 151,666 $ 61,484

1 Afamitresgene autoleucel “afami-cel” (formerly ADP-A2M4)

2 The primary endpoint is evaluated using a one-sided exact-based Clopper-Pearson 97.5% confidence interval (CI). Because the lower bound of the CI exceeds the response rate reported with historical second line therapy(ies) (18%), the trial has met the pre-specified threshold for demonstrating efficacy.

3 Total liquidity is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is explained and reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP below