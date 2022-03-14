Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Corporate Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 17th

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022, to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



To access the conference call, investors are invited to dial (844) 388-0559 (U.S. and Canada) or (216) 562-0393 (International). The conference ID number is 1878871. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Our current lead drug candidate, FT218, is an investigational formulation of sodium oxybate leveraging our proprietary drug delivery technology and designed to be taken once at bedtime for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com .

