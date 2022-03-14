iCAD Highlights Breast Health AI Platform at the 2022 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Meeting

NASHUA, N.H., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced it will be showcasing its portfolio of Breast AI solutions, including ProFound AI® for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) in the iCAD booth (#4000) at the 2022 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, FL, taking place March 14-18, 2022.



“One of the most exciting developments in medicine is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to detect, diagnose and improve efficacy of treatment,” said Stacey Stevens, President and CEO of iCAD, Inc. “As the global leader in breast imaging AI, iCAD is playing an integral role. Our award-winning suite of Breast AI solutions for cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation help to significantly improve reading workflow while optimizing interoperability requirements with multi-vendor integrations. With our deep learning algorithms deployable on VMware vSphere and NVIDIA AI Enterprise, hospitals and centers can more effectively manage and scale our leading-edge breast health solutions.”

Experts from iCAD and NVIDIA will discuss how iCAD's flexible deployment options empower health systems to maximize their investment with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, combined with NVIDIA accelerated computing and VMware’s virtual environment, during a Solution Showcase presentation on March 15th at 11am EDT in the VMware HIMSS booth theater (booth #2121). Best practices for integrating AI into the IT environment, along with VMware and NVIDIA technology, will be discussed by the following experts:

Laurence Yudkovitch, Technical Product Manager, AI at iCAD, Inc.





Josh Dagenhart, AI Solutions Architect Manager at iCAD, Inc.





Brad Genereaux, Medical Imaging Alliance Manager at NVIDIA





Bill Russell, CEO and Founder of Health Lyrics, Founder and Host of This Week in Health IT

“Integrating AI solutions into existing infrastructure is complex – it is estimated that over 50% of AI initiatives in hospitals don’t make it into production,” said Brad Genereaux, Medical Imaging Alliance Manager at NVIDIA. “Paired with iCAD’s solutions, NVIDIA AI Enterprise streamlines the integration of AI into existing infrastructure, enabling IT administrators to manage all applications in one central setting to maximize facilities’ investments and make the adoption of new diagnostics, treatments and technologies more affordable and accessible in the fight against cancer.”

“At iCAD, we know what it takes to create a winning AI solution that not only improves patient outcomes, but also optimizes technology deployments and total cost of ownership. Our AI clinical products enhance IT infrastructures and are helping to transform breast cancer screening and detection by improving the patient and the radiologist experience,” said Stevens. “In addition, ProFound AI is unrivaled in improving reading accuracy and decreasing reading time while helping radiologists detect cancers earlier, with about 2X the improvementi in clinical performance compared to leading competitors.”

iCAD's Breast AI Solution suite includes ProFound AI for cancer detection, which is available for 2D and 3D mammography, PowerLook® Breast Density Assessment, which aids in accurate and consistent density-based stratification and reporting, and ProFound AI® Risk, the world's first and only clinical decision support tool that provides an accurate short-term, breast cancer risk estimation that is truly personalized for each woman based only on a screening mammogram.

The first AI cancer detection software for DBT to be cleared by the FDA for superior performance, ProFound AI can reduce radiologists' reading time by an average of 52.7 percentii; for cases with dense breasts, it can reduce reading time by an average of 57.4 percent.iii It is also clinically proven to improve radiologists' sensitivity by 8 percent and reduce unnecessary patient recall rates by 7.2 percent on average.ii

PowerLook Density Assessment software enables clinicians to automate breast density assessment accurately and reliably, removing the challenges of subjectivity. Built with the latest in deep-learning and compatible with 2D and 3D mammography imaging systems from multiple vendors, this advanced solution identifies the patient's anatomy, segments the breast, then measures adipose and fibroglandular tissue and its dispersion to determine the density category in alignment with BI-RADS® 5th Edition lexicon.

ProFound AI Risk offers the ability to calculate individualized short-term risk estimation using either 2D and 3D mammography, with greater accuracy compared to traditionally used risk models.iv,v The latest version of the software was specifically designed to factor in racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as clinically relevant global screening guidelines and more than 15 country incidence and mortality reference tables, for alignment with that country's general population.

