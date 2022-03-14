Kamada Expands U.S. Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments

REHOVOT, Israel, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a vertically integrated global biopharmaceutical company, focused on specialty plasma-derived therapeutics, today announced the appointments of two executives to its U.S. leadership team. The Company appointed Jon R. Knight as Vice President, U.S. Commercial Operations, with responsibility for U.S. commercial activities related to its innovative medicines, including the recently acquired portfolio of four U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved plasma-derived hyperimmune commercial products. Kamada also appointed Jonathan Ward as Director, Facilities and Construction, with responsibility for expanding plasma collection capacity by opening additional collection centers in the U.S.



“We are happy to welcome Jon and Jonathan to Kamada at such an exciting time in our corporate evolution,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their appointments further our overall growth strategy and, specifically, to growing our U.S. footprint and commercial operations. Jon’s vast commercial leadership experience in the plasma derived industry will be instrumental to our initiatives aimed at growing the U.S. sales of the recently acquired portfolio of four FDA approved plasma-derived hyperimmune commercial products. Jonathan’s expertise in facilities management, most recently in the plasma collection industry, will be invaluable to the planned opening of additional plasma collection centers in the U.S."

“Kamada has an opportunity to further penetrate the U.S. market with each of its FDA approved plasma-derived hyperimmune commercial products,” said Mr. Knight. “I look forward to leading our U.S. commercial initiatives with hospitals and physicians to drive further sales of the Company’s robust portfolio of innovative medicines. I have led and supported the launch of multiple successful pharmaceutical products throughout my career, and am excited to leverage this significant experience with Kamada.”

“I am pleased to be joining the world-class team at Kamada,” said Mr. Ward. “Our focus will be on significantly expanding the Company’s plasma collection capacity in the U.S., through the opening of new centers. This planned expansion will enhance Kamada’s IgG competitive position globally. I have served in various facility management roles throughout my career and am eager to utilize this expertise to further grow Kamada’s business.”

Mr. Knight has served in a variety of commercial leadership positions during a nearly 25-year career working in the life sciences industry, primarily focused on commercializing innovative specialty plasma-products. Most recently, Mr. Knight was responsible for trade relations at TherapeuticsMD, an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, where he successfully launched three innovative products into the market. Mr. Knight's professional background also includes leadership positions at Prometic Life Sciences, CIS by Deloitte, Cardinal Health, Cangene bioPharma, and Nabi bioPharmaceuticals. Mr. Knight received an MBA degree from Colorado State University and a B.A. degree in Biology from Colorado Mesa University.

Mr. Ward brings more than 25 years of experience in facilities and construction management to Kamada. Mr. Ward has previously worked with multiple Fortune 500 companies in various facility service or facility management roles. Most recently, Mr. Ward managed facility operations and maintenance for 54 plasma collection centers at Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies. Mr. Ward’s responsibilities included conducting new site selection as well overseeing construction and remodel projects. Mr. Ward is a Certified Facility Manager through the International Facility Management Association.

