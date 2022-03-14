Mollector Announces Incoming IDO on LuaStarter and MaticLaunch

Hanoi, Vietnam, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mollector, a digital collectable card and auto-combat game has announced its official IDO launch. The game will be holding its IDO on March 25, 2022, on LuaStarter. This is part of a larger partnership between the two that will see several events taking shape over the next few months. Mollector will also be holding an IDO on MaticLaunch on the same day with 3,333,333.33 $MOL for sale in total.



The gameplay involves a fictional universe where six factions of beings compete to become the rulers of the new world. To win, the players must collect warriors, train them to defeat their opponents, and finally defeat a final boss to become champion and save the galaxy.

While many games already offer collectables and combat, Mollector goes a step further by allowing users to potentially profit from both gameplay and collectables. This raises the stakes immensely and is one of the reasons why it has become so popular in a short time.

Unlike many other games which are regular mobile games adapted for Blockchain payments, Mollector is fully developed for DeFi and NFTs. Players are required to purchase warriors as NFTs at a cost comparable to most paid mobile games, after which the warriors are trained to compete with others or go on quests. The game universe will feature an NFT marketplace where players and non-players may buy and sell the collectable and personalizable NFTs.

In the first quarter of 2022, the game intends to launch both its IDO and its PVP gameplay mode. The team behind the game has years of development in both centralized and decentralized games, including top ones like Frozen Santa and development on top blockchains like the Binance Smart Chain and TomoChain.

Drawing inspiration from both Dungeons & Dragons world and Hearthstone, the game has high ambitions to become one of the top Competitive Collectible Card Games in the world today.

More announcements will be made by the project ahead of and after the IDO.





About Mollector

Mollector is a Blockchain-powered competitive collectible card game that is set in a fictional space and time, hosting several factions of creatures and warriors all striving for supremacy and sometimes, for mere existence. The game combines NFTs and play-to-earn setups to give users tangible value for their time as well as a fun experience.

