Cerberus Sentinel to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP), announced today the Company’s participation at the following financial conferences in March:

34th Annual ROTH Conference
Attending: Tuesday, March 15th
Where: Dana Point, CA

Jefferies Business Services Summit
Attending: Thursday, March 24th
Where: Virtual

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Cerberus Sentinel’s investor relations team at CISO@gatewayir.com.

About Cerberus Sentinel
Cerberus Sentinel is a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @CerberusCSC, or at www.cerberussentinel.com.

Company Contact:
Neil Stinchcombe, CMO
Cerberus Sentinel
480-500-7294
Neil.Stinchcombe@cerberussentinel.com

Public Relations:
Cathy Morley Foster
Eskenzi PR
925-708-7893
cathy@eskenzipr.com 

Investor Relations:
Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
CISO@gatewayir.com 


