Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and End User

According to The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) report, medical professionals have emerged as a marketplace targeted by smartphone technologies. For healthcare organizations, such as hospitals, advanced smartphones provide more convenience and efficiency than traditional computers. The factors mentioned above fuel the growth of the healthcare virtual assistants market.



The healthcare virtual assistants market is bifurcated on the basis of component and end-user.Based on component, the market is segmented into speech recognition, text-to-speech, and voice recognition.



The speech recognition segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during 2021–2028.The healthcare sector is widely adopting speech recognition technology for saving time and improving productivity.



For example, speech recognition technology eliminates the need to manually transcribe clinician’s notes.Clinicians dictate notes, and AI-powered software accurately converts the voice data into valuable electronic health records (EHRs) data, which significantly improves clinical documentation and its accuracy.



Additionally, at the same time, physicians can dedicate themselves toward the care delivery of patients without bothering about EHR data entry. Such supportive factors drive the market growth for the speech recognition segment.



By end user, the healthcare virtual assistants market is segmented into providers, payers, and others.The providers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is being utilized by several healthcare providers for the accurate detection of chronic diseases, such as cancer, in early stages.With wide adoption of AI conbined with proliferation of consumer wearables and other medical devices involved in assisting people in living healthier lifestyles.



Virtual care is the best example in modern healthcare that facilitates healthcare providers, increasess patient access to care, and decreases overall healthcare units.Therefore, expanding healthcare virtual assistants market can assist providers in monitoring and managing patient care throughout the recovery.



This can be achived through following a long-term hospital visit or surgical procedure or even act as a substitute for in-person care delivery based on patient population needs health organization capabilities and resource availability. This would ultimately help providers to increase efficiency by seeing many patients with a greater degree of personal engagement in less time. The factors mentioned above support the market growth for the providers segment.



