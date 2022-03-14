New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Air Filter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244574/?utm_source=GNW





High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters provide the highest level of air cleanliness, which helps protect workers’ health at work, resulting in increased product demand.HEPA filters can absorb even the tiniest particles and can even capture floor dust.



HEPA filters are used as terminal filters in the pharmaceutical industry to process or filter the air in production spaces.They are required in sterile production, but they are also utilized to produce solid and semisolid dosage forms occasionally.



In pharmaceutical cleanrooms and the food business, HEPA filters are used to control the microbial contamination.These filters are commonly employed in the healthcare business to maintain sterility in the environment.



Due to the need for air disinfection and environmental sterility for critical patients, HEPA filters are highly demanded in clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare settings. Air filters are employed to eliminate contamination during the production stage in the food & beverages industry. Some specialist filters (e.g., high-performance HEPA filters) assist in removing germs and viruses. As a result, the air is sterile. Food air filters reduce moisture in the air and increase the efficiency of various processes. Furthermore, clean air is required in the food business to provide optimal hygiene and maintain government regulations and requirements, driving the market growth. Thus, the market is expanding due to the rising demand for HEPA filters in industrial applications such as healthcare and the food industry.



The global industrial air filter market is segmented on the basis of product and application.Based on product, the industrial air filter market is segmented into dust filter, mist filter, baghouse filters, cartridge collectors and filters (CC and F), HEPA filter, wet scrubbers, and dry scrubbers.



Based on application, the industrial air filter market is segmented into cement, food and beverages, metals, power generation, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, and others.



This demand is mainly driven by an end-user preference for environmentally friendly air filters to reduce industrial workers’ health risks.Manufacturers are increasingly creating energy-efficient air filters, such as rigid cellular filters, pleated filters, and pocket filters, that are both efficient and simple to install.



Clarcor, for example, is a market participant that produces high-efficiency HVAC filters and antimicrobial filters that work in all climates.Furthermore, the rising desire for better environmental conditions in the residential and commercial sectors may present profitable prospects for the industrial air filter market.



Furthermore, Camfil introduced the Absolute V, an energy-efficient HEPA air filter, in February 2020.It saves 20% of the energy used.



Moreover, in April 2020, Parker presented an energy-efficient HVAC filter. HVAC systems for food processing, microelectronics production, clean manufacturing facilities, hospitals and healthcare facilities, and industrial manufacturing use Parker QuadSEAL 4 in filters. Thus, the increasing demand for energy-efficient and higher-performing air filtration technologies is expected to propel the industrial air filter market.



Honeywell International, Inc.; Mann + Hummel GmbH; NORDIC AIR FILTRATION; Donaldson Company, Inc; GENERAL FILTER ITALIA; Camfil AB; Paul Corporation; FILTRATION GROUP INDUSTRIAL, SENTRY AIR SYSTEMS, INC.; and AIR FILTERS, INC. are among the key players operating in the global industrial air filter market.

