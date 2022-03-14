SupplierGATEWAY Partners With Kaleida to Offer Enhanced Digital Certification in the UK

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplierGATEWAY, in partnership with Kaleida, is proud to bring Enhanced Digital Certification® to the UK starting in April of 2022. This innovative diversity certification is a fast and accessible way for qualified businesses in the UK to get diverse supplier certification. EDC UK, through partnership with Kaleida, opens access to thousands of tenders worth billions of pounds for certified suppliers in the UK.

In the UK, finding diverse suppliers is time consuming and involves intense research and cross-checking against databases. EDC UK, in partnership with Kaleida, enables companies to connect quickly and easily with certified diverse suppliers who want access to more opportunities in both the public and private sector.

EDC UK is an all-in-one, fully inclusive certification for diverse UK suppliers. The certification is easily verified 24/7. Companies can also verify certification by logging into the SupplierGATEWAY platform or electronically through an API connection.

UK companies can invite their current suppliers to apply for certification. Businesses can apply for $25 USD. The process is quick, easy, and entirely online.

The launch of SupplierGATEWAY's Enhanced Digital Certification® has attracted attention globally from institutions invested in creating an ever-growing and inclusive base of diverse suppliers.

About SupplierGATEWAY:

SupplierGATEWAY is a leading digital supplier management software platform that automates and simplifies supplier and vendor management for some of the most recognized companies in the world. Products encompass supplier sourcing, registration, risk management, compliance, and management, as well as corporate responsibility and diversity & inclusion.

About Kaleida:

Kaleida International is the UK's and EMEA's first fully-inclusive B2B marketplace for tenders connecting buyers to diverse suppliers. Finding diverse suppliers in the EMEA region is time consuming as the process today involves researching against multiple databases. The Kaleida platform, a golden source of supplier diversity data, improves the accessibility of diverse suppliers to corporate buyers with an ESG mandate.

