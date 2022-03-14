Tactical Resources Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol “RARE”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”), an exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements (“REEs”) that drive the green technologies of the future, is pleased to announce its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) at the opening of the market on Monday, March 14, 2022, under the ticker symbol “RARE”. Additional information is now available on the Company website at www.tacticalresources.com.



Tactical Resources set out to identify prospective REE opportunities and very quickly identified both traditional exploration opportunities in Canada as well as a unique advanced stage offtake business venture in Texas, USA.

In Canada, the Company’s REE property location encompasses a twenty-three-claim area of roughly 3,110 acres in mining-friendly central-Quebec called Lac Ducharme. Early work on the Lac Ducharme property showed light REE enriched pegmatites with multiple surface samples returning elevated REE values. In Saskatchewan, the Company’s 2,483-acre SAM property discovered gold mineralization over multiple showings.

In the United States, the Company’s Peak project offers ready access to tailings material from a permitted and operating quarry in Texas. The Peak project encompasses the unique opportunity of a potential fast-tracked pathway to production once permitted for processing, as the quarry is already performing a number of the fundamental unit operations needed for project development including mining, hauling, crushing and screening.

Mr. Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Tactical Resources stated, “The commencement of trading on the CSE is a major step for the Company’s development and growth. Access to the public markets introduces us to audiences interested in a greener future through investment in the critical resources that will drive broad aspects of global industry and technology. With the potential to better support the growth of the Company through public investment, we are committed to executing our strategic plans to build shareholder value through focussed and dedicated research, fieldwork and technological innovation.”

“Tactical Resources encourages interest and active engagement with the investment community. We invite anyone interested in the exciting advancement of REE as a critically important domestic resource to visit our website at www.tacticalresources.com and sign up to receive our latest news regarding updates on our activities, events and progress. If you prefer to use social media, then please follow us on Twitter,” added Mr. Sundher.

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE)

Tactical Resources is a Rare Earth Elements (REE) exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, which holds interests on the Lac Ducharme property in Quebec, the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan and the Peak Project in Texas. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE project development. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

The Company’s final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 is Anna Hicken, P.Geo, a consultant for the company who has approved, the technical geological information contained in this news release.

