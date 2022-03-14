Green Building Materials Market to hit US$ 610 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The green building materials market is anticipated to surpass USD 610 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . Rising awareness about energy efficiency in buildings along with growing green building construction activities across emerging economies will positively impact the market growth.

Residential & commercial building contractors are becoming aware of the significance of green building materials in the construction industry owing to the increasingly adverse effects of traditional materials on the climate through the production of steel and cement, among others. Rapid industrialization in the Asia Pacific is driving building & construction activities for commercial purposes. The adoption of green building materials as a viable alternative to traditional construction materials will drive the green building materials market growth.

The exterior type of segment is expected to generate over USD 155 billion in revenue by 2028. The exteriors of various buildings are now being developed using wood, bamboo, etc. A sustainable exterior design practice highlights the commitment toward protecting the environment and reducing carbon footprints. In exterior designs, sustainability is involved in various aspects, right from material selection to the designing of the exterior portion of buildings, thus delivering long-lasting & high-quality buildings with a low environmental impact, in turn, lowering pollution.

Framing application is poised to showcase a considerable growth rate of around 612% from 2022 to 2028 in the green building materials market. Framing is the skeleton of a house. Various green building materials are now used in the framing of houses. Wood, bamboo, etc., are increasingly being adopted in various emerging markets as a framing material. Moreover, inclination toward the sustainable development of construction projects and the need to utilize green building materials will further drive the market during the projected period.

The commercial offices & buildings segment is likely to witness significant growth through 2028. Rising commercial spaces across emerging economies, such as China and India, along with the growing global hospitality industry are driving the market growth. Several commercial projects across the U.S. and Europe are further integrating energy-efficient materials during construction to minimize the adverse environmental impacts.

The Europe green building materials market will showcase a considerable CAGR of about 11% from 2022 to 2028. The residential market in Europe is facing a strong demand, which is backed by rising incomes, low-interest rates, and high levels of net migration. Furthermore, the region is witnessing a housing demand of 350,000 new dwellings per year. With low-interest rates and rising income, the prices of houses grew exponentially in the region. Additionally, the recent political push in several regional countries, such as Germany, has made considerable efforts for making buildings energy efficient and include green building materials in the construction of residential & commercial projects.

Some of the major findings in the green building materials market report include:

Rising building construction activities in Asia Pacific are driving the consumption of green building materials.





Stringent building energy efficiency regulations across developed economies such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK, and France, among others are supporting the demand for green products.





Proliferating green building construction activities globally.





The U.S. is a major consumer of green building materials.





Industry players are focused on mergers & acquisitions, geographic expansion, strategic agreements, and product development strategies over the long run.





Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Green building materials industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2028

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Type trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 End-User trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Green Building Materials Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2018 – 2028

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material supplier analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturer analysis

3.3.3 Distribution analysis

3.3.4 Value chain disruption analysis (COVID-19 impact)

3.3.5 Vendor matrix

3.3.5.1 List of raw material suppliers

3.3.5.2 List of key green building materials manufacturers/distributors

3.3.5.3 List of key/potential customers

3.4 Pricing analysis

3.4.1 Regional price trends

3.4.2 COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.4.3 Cost structure analysis

3.5 Innovation & Sustainability

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Growing demand for energy efficient buildings

3.6.1.2 Rising building construction in Asia Pacific region

3.6.1.3 Supportive government policies driving market growth

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 The high cost of green building materials is limiting the market growth

3.7 Growth potential analysis, 2021

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape, 2021

3.11 PESTLE analysis

3.12 COVID-19 impact on demand for green building materials market by end-user

