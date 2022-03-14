C-Bond Systems’ New Taiwanese Partner, Certified Global Solutions, Places Its First C-Bond nanoShield order

HOUSTON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (“C-Bond” or “Company”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that its new Taiwanese partner, Certified Global Solutions (CGS), has placed it first order for C-Bond nanoShield™, a patented windshield strengthener. CGS intends to market under the private label “Gorilla Bond” to the automotive and trucking markets in Taiwan and to Taipei police and public transportation.



CGS is a turn-key solution provider specializing in private label sourcing, branding, and more. CGS is partnering with crowd funding in Asia, Taiwan Government Bureaus, and the charter bus system to offer CGS’ private label glass strengthener formulated by C-Bond. CGS is also in talks with major automotive dealers to pre-treat new vehicles as a dealer option before turning the vehicles over to customers to increase road safety in Asia.

C-Bond nanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by penetrating the glass surface and repairing the inherent microscopic flaws and defects in the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

C-Bond nanoShield is tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patented nanotechnology emulsion that increases impact resistance. It also includes a hydrophobic component that repels water to help improve driver visibility and reaction time in wet weather conditions.

“We are pleased that CGS has placed its first order and is preparing the roll out of its private label version of C-Bond nanoShield in Taiwan,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “This partnership expands our customer base and the use of our windshield strengthener overseas, and we are excited to see this relationship grow to include our other glass strengthening products.”

CGS has planned the initial rollout for Gorilla Bond automotive glass protection and expects to expand offerings to include C-Bond’s other glass strengthening products, C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system).

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company's Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution that strengthens automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA's List N.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that Certified Global Solutions intends to market under the private label “Gorilla Bond” to the automotive and trucking markets in Taiwan and to Taipei police and public transportation; the likelihood that CGS has planned the initial rollout for Gorilla Bond automotive glass protection and expects to expand offerings to include C-Bond’s other glass strengthening products, C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system); constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; potential channel conflicts; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 15, 2021, August 16, 2021, and May 14, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.