Life Sciences Investor Forum Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

| Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March 10th Life Sciences Investor Forum are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3hVNWhL

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s resource section.

Presentations:

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
10:30 AM VolitionRX LimitedNYSE American: VNRX
11:00 AMnDatalyze Corp.OTCQB: NDATF | CSE: NDAT
11:30 AMKhiron Life Sciences Corp.OTCQX: KHRNF | TSX-V: KHRN
12:00 PMUniversal IbogaineOTCQB: IBOGF | TSX-V: IBO
12:30 PMAlpha CognitionOTCQB: ACOGF | TSX-V: ACOG
1:00 PM Resverlogix Corp.Pink: RVXCF | TSX: RVX
1:30 PM Satellos Bioscience Inc.Pink: MSCLF | TSX-V: MSCL
2:00 PMStealth BioTherapeutics IncNasdaq: MITO
2:30 PMAppili Therapeutics Inc.OTCQX: APLIF | TSX: APLI
3:00 PMRentinalGeniX Technologies IncOTCQB: RTGN

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit 
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com