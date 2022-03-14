Life Sciences Investor Forum Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March 10th Life Sciences Investor Forum are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s resource section.
Presentations:
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10:30 AM
|VolitionRX Limited
|NYSE American: VNRX
|11:00 AM
|nDatalyze Corp.
|OTCQB: NDATF | CSE: NDAT
|11:30 AM
|Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
|OTCQX: KHRNF | TSX-V: KHRN
|12:00 PM
|Universal Ibogaine
|OTCQB: IBOGF | TSX-V: IBO
|12:30 PM
|Alpha Cognition
|OTCQB: ACOGF | TSX-V: ACOG
|1:00 PM
|Resverlogix Corp.
|Pink: RVXCF | TSX: RVX
|1:30 PM
|Satellos Bioscience Inc.
|Pink: MSCLF | TSX-V: MSCL
|2:00 PM
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc
|Nasdaq: MITO
|2:30 PM
|Appili Therapeutics Inc.
|OTCQX: APLIF | TSX: APLI
|3:00 PM
|RentinalGeniX Technologies Inc
|OTCQB: RTGN
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
