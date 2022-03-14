Life Sciences Investor Forum Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March 10th Life Sciences Investor Forum are now available for on-demand viewing.



REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3hVNWhL

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s resource section.

Presentations:

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com