Global Rugged Tablet Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, March 14, 2022 The "Rugged Tablet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report



The global rugged tablet market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Rugged tablets refer to smart devices designed to sustain extreme and harsh environmental conditions. These wireless tablets are manufactured using reinforced frames, toughened skins, watertight seals, hardened glass and soft corner bumpers. They are resistant to water, strong vibrations, damage caused by falls and temperature changes.

In comparison to the traditionally used devices, rugged tablets have improved internet connectivity, high-resolution display, longer lifespan, enhanced speed, camera and are lighter in weight. They are commonly used for global positioning system (GPS) service, dispatch and routing, asset management, inspections, auditing and compliance reporting. As a result, these tablets find extensive applications across various industries, such as energy, manufacturing, construction, transportation and logistics, military & defense, public safety, retail and medical.



A significant increase in the demand for smart devices from the military and defense sectors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rising instances of cross-border tensions and terrorist activities, defense organizations are increasingly adopting advanced mobility solutions to digitize operations and access information in real-time. Furthermore, the development of secure networks in cellular broadband and wireless systems is providing a thrust to the market growth. Android-based rugged tablets can be integrated with numerous applications and are used in fire brigades, police vehicles, ambulances and military systems to perform numerous functions in high-risk situations.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of bulletproof variants, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are emphasizing on developing products that are equipped with enhanced touch capabilities, replaceable batteries and biometric authentication systems to improve the durability and reliability of the tablet. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global rugged tablet market to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global rugged tablet market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, type, operating system, distribution channel and end use industry.



Breakup by Type

Fully Rugged Tablets

Semi Rugged Tablets

Ultra-Rugged Tablets

Breakup by Operating System

Windows

Android

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Breakup by End Use Industry

Energy

Manufacturing

Construction

Transportation and Logistics

Public Safety

Retail

Medical

Government

Military and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AAEON Technology Inc. (Asus and ShuoYang Technology Co. Ltd.), Dell Technologies Inc., Dt Research Inc., Getac Technology Corporation, Hp Inc., Kontron S&T AG (S&T AG), Leonardo DRS Inc., MobileDemand, MilDef Group AB, NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Trimble Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global rugged tablet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rugged tablet market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operating system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global rugged tablet market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rugged Tablet Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Fully Rugged Tablets

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Semi Rugged Tablets

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Ultra-Rugged Tablets

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Operating System

7.1 Windows

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Android

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Online

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Offline

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

9.1 Energy

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Manufacturing

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Construction

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Transportation and Logistics

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Public Safety

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Retail

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Medical

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Government

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast

9.9 Military and Defense

9.9.1 Market Trends

9.9.2 Market Forecast

9.10 Others

9.10.1 Market Trends

9.10.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AAEON Technology Inc. (Asus and ShuoYang Technology Co. Ltd.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Dell Technologies Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Dt Research Inc

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Getac Technology Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Hp Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Kontron S&T AG (S&T AG)

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Leonardo DRS Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 MobileDemand

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 MilDef Group AB

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Panasonic Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Trimble Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 Zebra Technologies Corporation

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

