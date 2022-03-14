English Finnish

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 14 March 2022 at 14:45 p.m.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ – MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Marko Saarelainen

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11385/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-03-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.75 EUR

(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.75 EUR

(3): Volume: 384 Unit price: 4.75 EUR

(4): Volume: 576 Unit price: 4.74 EUR

(5): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4.72 EUR

(6): Volume: 35 Unit price: 4.78 EUR

(7): Volume: 465 Unit price: 4.78 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 2240 Volume weighted average price: 4.75372 EUR



HONKARAKENNE OYJ

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2021, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 69.7 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com