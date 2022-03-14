Insights on the Bioinformatics Global Market to 2026 - by Product & Service, Application, End-use Sector and Region

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinformatics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioinformatics market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Bioinformatics refers to an interdisciplinary scientific field that develops various methods and software tools for analyzing and interpreting biological data. It combines the principles of biology, mathematics, statistics and information technology (IT) to research genomic data and biological networks. It also integrates various tools for information storage, distribution and analysis to facilitate scientific research, along with various software programs for the management, creation, warehousing and mining of data. Owing to this, bioinformatics finds extensive applications in the field of molecular medicines, preventive medicines, drug development, gene therapy and forensic analysis of microbes.



The global market is primarily being driven by the significant advancements in the field of biotechnology. In line with this, the increasing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing for proteomics and drug discovery is contributing to the market growth. The collected data and information assists in understanding the nature of molecular mechanisms of diseases, thereby aiding in the development of more efficient diagnostic tests and treatment methods. Furthermore, widespread adoption of bioinformatics in the agriculture sector is also providing a boost to the market growth. The technology is used to study the genetic, proteomic, metabolomic and phenome information of the seeds, which is utilized for developing techniques for improving crop productivity.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technology in the healthcare sector, is also driving the demand for this technology. Other factors, including the increasing investments by IT companies for the development of bioinformatics solutions, along with the rising preference for personalized medicines across the globe, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global bioinformatics market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



