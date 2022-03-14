AAR signs exclusive distribution agreement with Collins Aerospace’s Goodrich De-Icing & Specialty Heating Systems business

Wood Dale, Illinois, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Collins Aerospace’s Goodrich De-Icing & Specialty Heating Systems business.

Through this agreement, AAR will provide airlines, other aircraft operators, and MROs globally with de-icers and supporting products. Product offerings include patented technology and are predominantly used on general aviation aircraft, regional turbo-prop aircraft, and most multi-engine piston business aircraft.

“We are excited to distribute Collins’ De-Icing & Specialty Heating Systems and expand our portfolio and offerings, particularly to the business and general aviation marketplace,” said Eric Young, Vice President of OEM Solutions. “AAR looks forward to continuing our legacy of superior customer service through this agreement.”

“Collins’ partnership with AAR will help us best service this important de-icing market,” said Sean Lyons, Vice President of Business Development for Collins Aerospace. “AAR’s global reach, industry insight and aftermarket expertise will be a great benefit for our more than 5,000 customers worldwide.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aviation, aerospace, and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp., is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com. Additional information about Collins Aerospace’s Goodrich De-Icing Systems can be found at goodrichdeicing.com.





This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which reflect management’s expectations about future conditions, including the expectation to expand our portfolio and offerings, particularly to the business and general aviation marketplace, looking forward to continuing our legacy of superior customer service, helping to best service this important de-icing market, and anticipating that AAR’s global reach, industry insight and aftermarket expertise will be a great benefit for Collins Aerospace’s more than 5,000 customers worldwide. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



