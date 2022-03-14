Digital Twin Consortium Appoints Thynkli Regional Branch Organizer

BOSTON, MA, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® today announced an agreement with Thynkli to become Regional Branch Organizer (RBO) in Canada. As RBO, Thynkli will facilitate and drive local Digital Twin Consortium engagements and activities with regional industry, government, and academic institutions on behalf of the consortium throughout Canada.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Thynkli specializes in Digital twinning-as-a-service and operates in industries with complex business operations such as construction, energy, and logistics. “We are excited about having Thynkli as the RBO in Canada,” said Dan Isaacs, CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. “Thynkli has an extensive and growing network of partners, companies, and associations with local government, industry, and academia to further the advancement of digital twin and enabling technologies.”

"Digital twin application requires building blocks to overcome challenges and arrive at successful implementation, said Eman Kawas, Co-Founder Chief Growth Officer, Thynkli. “From breaking data silos to systems thinking, we use Digital twins to transform businesses today & accelerate growth.”

RBOs will drive awareness and adoption of digital twins, developing and implementing use cases throughout the digital twin lifecycle. RBOs will conduct local Digital Twin Consortium events and joint promotional activities.

About Thynkli

Thynkli is a progressive digital business consultancy and technology services Company. We ignite and accelerate digital transformation. We provide digital capabilities and the optimal mix of technologies to the core of your operating model to achieve cost savings, create growth, and accelerate operational efficiency in the fourth industrial revolution – Industry 4.0. For more information about Thynkli, please visit https://thynkli.com.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment