Pomerantz LLP, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announce Proposed Securities Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Canopy Growth Corporation publicly-traded securities – CGC

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AND FINAL APPROVAL HEARING

To: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED THE PUBLICLY TRADED SECURITIES OF CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION (“CANOPY”) BETWEEN JUNE 27, 2018 AND MAY 28, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey that a hearing will be held on June 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. before the Honorable Kevin McNulty, United States District Judge of the District of New Jersey, Frank Lautenberg Post Office & U.S. Courthouse, 2 Federal Square, Courtroom PO 04, Newark, New Jersey 07102, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $13,000,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees, reimbursement of expenses, and Compensatory Awards to Lead Plaintiffs should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated February 4, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Canopy Securities between June 27, 2018 and May 28, 2020, both dates inclusive (“Settlement Class Period”), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Canopy securities. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Proof of Claim”), you may obtain copies by contacting the Claims Administrator at: Canopy Growth Corp. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063, Telephone: (866) 274-4004, Facsimile: (610) 565-7985, or email: info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Notice and submit your Proof of Claim online at www.strategicclaims.net/Canopy/. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a properly completed Proof of Claim electronically or postmarked no later than 11:59 EST on June 14, 2022, or electronically no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on June 14, 2022 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than May 17, 2022, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and awards to Lead Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and filed with the Court no later than May 17, 2022. Please also provide copies of objections to Lead Counsel and Counsel for Defendants listed below. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel listed below.

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

District of New Jersey

Martin Luther King Building

& U.S. Courthouse

50 Walnut Street Room 4015

Newark, NJ 07101



Lead Counsel

Brian Calandra

POMERANTZ LLP

600 Third Avenue, Floor 20

New York, NY 10016

Telephone: (212) 661-1100

Facsimile: (917) 463-1044

Email: bcalandra@pomlaw.com



Shayne C. Stevenson

HAGENS BERMAN SOBOL SHAPIRO LLP

1301 Second Avenue, Suite 2000

Seattle, WA 98101

Telephone: (206) 623-7292

Facsimile: (206) 623-0594

Email: shaynes@hbsslaw.com



Gonen Haklay

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Telephone: (215) 600-2817

Facsimile: (212) 202-3827

Email: ghaklay@rosenlegal.com Counsel For Defendants

Andrew Muscato

Jay B. Kasner

Susan L. Saltzstein

SKADDEN, ARPS, SLATE,

MEAGHER & FLOM LLP

One Manhattan West

New York, NY 10001









Dated: February 7, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY