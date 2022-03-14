Authorized Distributor TestEquity Now Offers Teledyne LeCroy Products

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announces the addition of Teledyne LeCroy Inc, a New York-based manufacturer of oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, related test, and measurement solutions provider.



Since its inception in 1964, Teledyne LeCroy enables companies across a wide range of industries to design and test all types of electronic devices. The company develops products that improve productivity while helping engineers resolve design issues faster and more effectively.

"Teledyne LeCroy products measure up to the stringent standards of test and measurement professionals globally," said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management at TestEquity. "We're proud to offer their test and measurement equipment as part of our product line."

The Teledyne LeCroy authorized distribution agreement provides an expansive distribution channel and enhances the TestEquity already vast offering of high-quality test and measurement solutions. Teledyne LeCroy products are available and in stock via TestEquity's website and include:

Oscilloscopes

Electronic Test Equipment

Protocol Analysis Solutions



Engineers and technicians who have applications for designing, debugging, and manufacturing electronics, can now access Teledyne LeCroy products that serve design and testing needs for applications such as:

Memory

Mil/Aero/Avionics

Peripherals

Thunderbolt

USB & USB-C

Video

Wireless

Motors and Drives

Networks

Encoding Schemes

Automotive

Embedded

Storage



About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Teledyne LeCroy Inc.

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Founded in 1964, Teledyne LeCroy is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York. The company has sales, service, and development subsidiaries in the U.S. and throughout Europe and Asia. The company focuses on developing powerful toolchains to accelerate innovation and drive faster "time-to-insight." This enables users to quickly debug complex engineering systems, allowing a reduction in cost and faster time to market. Teledyne LeCroy products are employed across a wide variety of industries, including semiconductor, computer, consumer electronics, military/aerospace, automotive/industrial and telecommunications. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

