Squadle Streamlines Digital Shift Management

BOSTON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Squadle, a workflow automation company that enables multi-unit operators to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety , announced upgrades to Squadle Digital Shift Management and the availability of Squadle workflows in the Apple app store. The new Squadle Digital Shift Management features include paper checklist conversion, automated workflows and summary reports, as well as real-time text and email alerts, all built to help restaurant and retail operators streamline employee management while also increasing safety and labor compliance.



Squadle Digital Shift Management replaces time-consuming paper processes with automated workflows that eliminate operational errors. The fully-customizable operational compliance checklists include pre-shift checks, equipment calibrations, and shift notes. Safety features include compliance checks for pre-shift checklists, food waste tracking, shift notes, and COVID-19 safety checklists. Operators monitor compliance and completion rates through an online dashboard, mobile app, real-time alerts, and automated daily emails.

The latest Squadle Digital Shift Management upgrades include:

Paper to Digital – Converts and implements paper-based operational checklists and forms into a digital format.

Automated Workflows – Ensure corrective actions and other follow-on procedures are completed.

Simplified Reporting – Delivered directly to the operator’s email inbox, automated reports streamline form completion.

Real-time Alerts – Texts and emails notify operators when critical checklists and forms are not completed on time.

24/7 Access – Web-based portal and mobile app (available for iOS and Android) allows operators to easily access checklists and form data quickly and in real-time.

Reminder Prompts – In-app alarm notifications remind both operators and their teams to complete routine tasks on-time.

Secure Verification – QR code compatibility allows next-level verification for area-sensitive checklists and forms.

Photo Verification – Operators can capture photos and log evidence for additional verification and compliance.

Unlimited User Accounts – To accommodate retail staff and multiple stores, each organization can set up as many user accounts as needed.

“Whether a brand operates only one restaurant or multiple locations, employee management is always a challenge,” said Jay Jungalwala, CTO, Squadle, Inc. “Squadle Shift Management takes what used to be a cumbersome, paper-intensive job and automates workflows, streamlines reporting, and simplifies compliance so that brands can eliminate errors and spend more time serving their guests.”

Squadle is a customizable operations platform that restaurants, convenience stores and retailers use to eliminate their paper-based manager playbooks, checklists, and compliance forms. Squadle’s Digital Checklists ensure higher completion rates, lead to more efficient operations, and a better customer experience. Operators benefit from a customized reporting dashboard highlighting when and what corrective actions were taken, ultimately reducing the risk of food safety issues.

Availability

Now available in the Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/squadle-workflows/id1523874281 .

For more information, visit Squadle Digital Shift Management or stop by Squadle Booth #626 at this month’s Multi-Unit Franchise Conference ( MUFC ) in Las Vegas.

About Squadle

Squadle is a technology company committed to delivering flexible, user-friendly applications that enable multi-unit operators, convenience stores, and retailers to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety. By combining its proprietary digital checklists, patented sensor automation, and machine vision technology with its customer-first approach, Squadle delivers intuitive, out-of-the-box ready products. Squadle’s customers operate tens of thousands of locations worldwide and include the largest and most respected brands in their industries. Learn more at www.squadle.com .

Media Contact:

Joan Geoghegan

joan@cavalier-communications.com

https://www.squadle.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf7c92c4-4b6a-4623-9b1e-a549c5740620