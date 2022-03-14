Atlanta Journal-Constitution Names Stonebranch a Winner of the Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2022 Award

ALPHARETTA, GA., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, an accolade based solely on employee feedback.

“We’re honored by the Top Workplaces award and proud of the strong culture we’ve built here at Stonebranch,” said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. “We strive to create a welcoming, collaborative environment for all employees worldwide.”

When describing what makes the Stonebranch culture unique, employees frequently used words like camaraderie, excellence, and diverse. Eighty-seven percent of employees believe Stonebranch is headed in the right direction. Seventy-nine percent say Stonebranch is innovative. Stonebranch employees highly rate the company in the categories of:

Inclusion: employees feel included at Stonebranch.

Execution: employees think things run efficiently and well.

Innovation: employees think Stonebranch is innovative.

The AJC Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

“Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance.”

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Attachment