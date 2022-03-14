Summer Search New York City Raises Record-Breaking $2M at Annual 2022 Leadership Gala

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer Search New York City, the New York metropolitan site for the national Summer Search nonprofit organization serving 3,500 students across the country, honored students, alumni, families, employees, sponsors and supporters during its annual Leadership Gala that took place Tuesday, March 8 in Midtown Manhattan. The gala raised a record-breaking $2M to fund future Summer Search student initiatives.



Summer Search NYC partners with young people from all over New York City to grow into the visions of their full selves through year-round mentoring, summers of experiential learning, and sustained support during the critical transition from high school to adulthood. Each year, the organization connects students with expansive career opportunities, showcasing their talent and resolve to cultivate business relationships and experience. Notable highlights include:

of Summer Search NYC students graduate from high school on time. 69% earn a bachelor’s degree within six years of high school graduation, compared to 21% of their peers.

earn a bachelor’s degree within six years of high school graduation, compared to 21% of their peers. The majority of Summer Search NYC alumni hold debt of less than $30K, compared to $50K for adults aged 22–35 who borrowed money for college.



The event honored a number of students, program employees and volunteers, sponsors and supporters who have each made a significant impact to the development of the program in 2021. Speakers included Saad Siddiqui, SS NYC Board Member and Gala Chair; Graves Tompkins, SS NYC’s Board Chair; Peter Retzlaff, SS NYC Executive Director; Gala Honoree Deepa Purushothaman, Author, Cofounder, nFormation & Corporate Inclusion Visionary; and former student Kenneth Rosario as well as current high school student Akeena Hall.

During the gala, Summer Search NYC honored Deepa Purushothaman, Author, Cofounder and Corporate Inclusion Visionary, who addressed the Leadership Gala crowd. Deepa was the first Indian-American woman and one of the youngest individuals to make Partner in Deloitte’s history, holding the role of “first” senior partner until her departure in 2020. During her 20 years at the organization, she had a considerable impact on the development of women’s leadership and inclusion strategies. Deepa recently co-founded nFormation, a membership-based community for professional women of color, offering a brave, safe, new space and helping place women of color in C-suite positions and on Boards. She is the author of “The First, The Few, The Only: How Women of Color Can Redefine Power in Corporate America,” published on March 1 by HarperCollins. Deepa is also a Women and Public Policy Program Leader in Practice at the Harvard Kennedy School where she concentrates on research to combat systemic racism in corporate structures to help women of color rise.

“We are so proud of our students, whose personal successes are hard-earned and reflect the mission and potential of the Summer Search NYC Program,” said Peter Retzlaff, Executive Director at Summer Search NYC. “Our team is so appreciative of the support and efforts by our program members and sponsors who have demonstrated tremendous generosity and leadership. We were also thrilled to welcome Deepa Purushothaman, an individual that all students can look to as a role model and prominent voice in advocating for education and support for all.”

The event brought together many Manhattan business leaders that demonstrate commitment to the organization and those it serves, especially its students. Sponsors include General Atlantic Foundation, JMC Family Office, Paul Weiss, Webster Bank, Jones Day, Shawmut, Morgan Stanley, Capital Dynamics, Barclays, Fiserv, and Kora.

About Summer Search Summer Search is a national nonprofit organization that serves 3,500 students in five regions: Boston, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle. Summer Search is committed to the belief that our world is better off when everyone can discover their purpose. Every day, Summer Search connects first-generation students to mentorship and transformative summer experiences, helping young people realize that they possess not just the talent, but also the inner strength to carve their place in the world. Because when we can harness the power and courage inside us, we become unstoppable.

