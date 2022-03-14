Udemy Welcomes Stacey Zolt Hara to Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy , a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced that Stacey Zolt Hara will join the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. Zolt Hara brings more than 20 years of strategic communications and leadership experience to Udemy, and will lead the team responsible for Udemy’s global corporate communications, public relations, social media, analyst relations, executive and employee communications, crisis management and community relations.



“At a time of continued expansion of our reach worldwide, we are thrilled to welcome Stacey to Udemy as our SVP of Corporate Communications,” said Gregg Coccari, CEO of Udemy. “Stacey has an incredible track record of elevating corporate reputation with strong narratives that resonate among both internal and external stakeholders. We look forward to partnering with her to share Udemy’s compelling story of leveraging the power of education to build new possibilities for learners, instructors and organizations across the globe.”

Reaching over 49 million learners globally through 64,000 instructors teaching 185,000 courses in more than 75 languages, Udemy continues to scale its ability to reach those who aspire to grow personally or professionally with content that is new and now. Udemy’s corporate training arm, Udemy Business , today supports more than 10,500 enterprise customers worldwide, including 49 of the Fortune 100.

“Access to education is the great leveler for all who seek to change their possibilities or redefine their journey,” said Zolt Hara. “As a purpose-driven storyteller and committed life-long learner, I am excited to join Udemy’s team at this critical growth stage and leverage the power of narrative to further build the reach and impact of the Udemy platform.”

Zolt Hara most recently served as the VP and Global Head of Employee and Executive Communications at Visa, tasked with driving cohesiveness, culture, and engagement for the company’s 22,000 employees. Prior to joining Visa in 2018 as Global Head of Corporate Reputation and Public Affairs, Zolt Hara held a series of leadership roles at Edelman, Quintiles and Ogilvy. Zolt Hara began her career as a reporter covering the United States Congress and went on to serve as a communications advisor to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, then-Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton and others. She has lived and worked in Singapore, Washington D.C., New York, Chicago and, now, the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Udemy

Udemy's (Nasdaq: UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, GoFundMe, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.