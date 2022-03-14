Vidsys Integrates Mayday Safety SaaS Mobile Application To Enhance Emergency Notifications and Response

Vienna, VA, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vidsys, an ARES Security Company, has completed the integration of the Mayday Safety application and is now offering a SaaS-based, enhanced tracking and emergency notification solution to new and existing clients. Mayday Safety is utilized by schools, places of worship, workplaces, and municipalities in over 85 countries to provide emergency alerts and communication. By integrating Mayday Safety to the Vidsys CSIM (Converged Security Information Management) Platform, Enterprise and Government customers can now augment their existing Situation Management and Incident Response capabilities with the addition of tracking, mass notification, and panic button features.

Mayday Safety provides a quick and easy safety enhancement for our customers that also enables direct communications into a Security Operations Center (SOC), or the local Public Safety Answering Point (911 Call Centers). The Mayday Safety solution connects a mobile or desktop panic button application with critical site data and designated response partners including law enforcement and company administration to streamline emergency notifications and collaboration. When an alert is triggered, whether by an individual using the alerting application or a security system such as access control, the Mayday Safety solution will autonomously consolidate the most critical site information and the user will also be directly connected with the local 911 dispatch center, company administrators, or designated response personnel.

Mayday Safety, acquired by ARES Security in 2021, provides a cost-effective addition to our CSIM platform that can be utilized for routine security and safety operations and more importantly, speed up detection and response times following an incident. Paul Mueller, President of Vidsys stated, “Our goal with the Mayday Safety solution is to improve emergency response for our customers and provide the tools they need to effectively protect their personnel.” Mayday Safety provides a scalable, mobile safety platform that can be used for a variety of purposes, including protecting personnel while on-site or traveling for business. With a direct communications integration and the ability to integrate critical site data, Mayday Safety provides a holistic approach for an organization to effectively protect their assets and personnel and respond to a variety of safety or threat level incidents. Mayday represents the first of many new Mobile and AI applications that ARES and Vidsys will be introducing to the market.

About Vidsys

Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, USA, Vidsys provides transformational Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) and Converged Security and Information Management (CSIM) software platforms that have been adopted by some of the World’s leading brands and technology partners within key verticals including Transportation, Energy, Utility, Healthcare, and Government. Vidsys software has obtained the highest levels of information security and assurance from both top-tier global corporations and the US federal government. Vidsys is hardware, protocol, and device agnostic and offers a bi-directional, browser-based platform with industry-specific features and functions that allows sensors, devices, systems, subsystems, and services to be interconnected via APIs and SDKs. The platform collects, correlates, and converts vast amounts of data into meaningful and actionable information, based on the organization’s risk policy, standards, and compliance requirements. By leveraging mobile and web-based technology, the software can be rapidly deployed and provides real-time situational awareness and information management capabilities.