The Army National Guard Awards Valiant Integrated Services $124M Task Order for the Mission Command Training Support Program

HERNDON, Va., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services, a leading government services provider empowering critical missions for the U.S. government and its international partners, announced today that it has been awarded a $124 million task order by the Army National Guard (ARNG) to provide military training and readiness services over a two-and-a-half-year period of performance. Valiant was first awarded the ARNG’s Mission Command Training Support Program (MCTSP) contract in 2018.



“Valiant is proud to support ARNG by providing proven training solutions to our men and women in uniform,” Dan Corbett, Valiant’s Chief Executive Officer, said. “This award aligns with our strategy to drive growth by building on our core programs like MCTSP, and we’re honored ARNG has again chosen Valiant as its partner in preparing today’s soldiers for the complex challenges of tomorrow.”

MCTSP provides individual and collective mission command training in live, virtual, and constructive environments to battalions, brigades, and divisions. This training aids commanders in achieving their mission command objective requirements under ARNG guidance. Valiant’s training services are offered in the form of doctrinal academics, training development, information system operator training, and simulation-supported exercises for staff, communication, command post, and field training.

Training events that build readiness, prepare warfighters for deployment, and bolster other defense requirements are essential for MCTSP ARNG units. Valiant hosts these training events at regional centers while conducting a vast majority of services around the 3,200 ARNG armories and headquarters throughout the 54 U.S. states, territories, and districts.

“At Valiant, we understand the uniqueness of the ARNG‘s training requirements,” Andy Hall, Director of National Security Training Solutions at Valiant, said. “We are proud to be a trusted industry partner of the ARNG, delivering a diverse, vital range of services to our highly valued and respected service members.”

About Valiant

Valiant empowers the world’s most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va. and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; Operations, Maintenance, and Management; and Program Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For media inquiries:

Justin Garrison

Director of Marketing & Communications

M: +1 864 607 5943

E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com