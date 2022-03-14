MathWallet Obtained MSB License Issued by FinCEN in the United States

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MathWallet has been granted a MSB (Money Services Business) license by FinCEN (Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Department of the Treasury). Receipt of the MSB license serves as an important milestone for their global expansion strategy and highlights MathWallet's commitment to the positive development of the blockchain industry.

Strengthening regulatory compliance in various regions around the world is an essential part of MathWallet's strategy and business practice to serve the global market and provide users worldwide with a range of blockchain technology-enabled user-friendly products and services.

About MathWallet

MathWallet is a Multichain Wallet for Web3 that enables token storage of more than 100 public blockchains, including BTC, ETH, Solana, Polkadot, Filecoin, BSC, and Cosmos, among others. MathWallet supports cross-chain token bridges and multi-chain dApp stores. MathWallet investors include Fenbushi Capital, Alameda Research, Binance Labs, Fundamental Labs, Multicoin Capital, NGC Ventures, Amber Group, and 6Eagle Capital.

Visit mathwallet.org or our blog for more information.

Media Contact: hello@mathwallet.org

