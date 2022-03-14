6AM City: The Fastest-Growing, Newsletter-First Local Media Company in the United States Reaches 1 Million Subscribers

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 6AM City, the fastest-growing, newsletter-first local media company, successfully tripled the size of the business over the past six months. In the company's short six-year timeline, it has grown to more than 1 million subscribers in 24 U.S. cities.

"We spent the past six years perfecting a highly scalable model for creating and growing our hyper-local newsletters in cities large and small," 6AM City CEO Ryan Johnston said. "Hitting 1 million subscribers is validation that we are providing value and filling a gap in our local markets. We're proud to say the model works exceptionally well and has allowed us to build out a national network of 6AM Cities."

6AM City will continue expansion in 2022 — Working with local municipalities in cities all over the country, 6AM City is excited to announce that it plans to expand into six additional markets this year. This comes after the company successfully launched in 16 new cities in 2021, adding several top-tier markets to the company's already extensive portfolio.

Our next expansion market will be Tampa, FL, launching in July, driven by demand from existing advertising relationships. The exact locations for the additional expansion markets are being finalized and will be announced over the coming months.

In prospective markets, 6AM City has established partnerships with organizations looking to expedite economic recovery, including economic development entities, professional sports teams, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem. These relationships along with our 1 million subscribers and strong advertising partnerships are accelerating the company's expansion and are a driving force behind market selection.

By the end of 2022, 6AM City will be operating in 30 or more cities and continues an expansion strategy to operate in 100 or more cities over the coming years.

If there is interest in having 6AM City expand into a new market, please connect via the PickMyCity™ portal. This is where interest from local economic developers, investors, advertisers, editorial talent, and publishers with established audiences will continue to help 6AM City identify the markets where it will launch in 2022 and 2023.

In each city, 6AM will be hiring full-time local editorial and sales staff that will exude CurioCity™ — another 6AM City value that highlights the company's focus on maximizing the live, work, and play environment in which its team is immersed. While many local media companies are struggling to retain talent, 6AM City continues to be on a hiring surge. The company currently has dozens of open positions in editorial, sales, marketing, and creative roles that can be located in any of the cities that the company serves. 6AM City is proud to have a large and continuously expanding newsroom with experienced journalists in local markets.

For all media inquiries, please contact: Liam Whalen | LWhalen@6AMcity.com | 978-875-0399

About 6AM City, Inc.: 6AM City is redefining the future of local media as the fastest-growing newsletter-first local media company in the country, delivering the most relevant need-to-know local news and events via a daily email at 6 a.m. The newsletters are a five-minute read, conversational in tone and politically unbiased. 6AM City is a distribution center for local content, packaging information in a way that engages the audience, and drives performance and profitability. For more information, visit 6AMcity.com or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Related Images











Image 1: 1 Million Subscriber Thank you









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment