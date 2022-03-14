Inovalon Launches Registration Assurance Solution for Healthcare Providers

BOWIE, Md., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, announced today the launch of Registration Assurance. Powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform and available through myABILITY®, the newly available solution intelligently automates patient identity and coverage confirmation for providers to speed patient registrations and ensure health insurance coverage accuracy.



Unique in the marketplace, Registration Assurance is the result of consultative partnering with more than 900 existing Inovalon provider customers. The result is a set of features and functions providing market-leading process efficiency, transparency, automation, intelligence, and accuracy. With Registration Assurance, each step of the patient insurance coverage validation process is made easier, tracked, and reported within a customized dashboard. Any necessary searches for coverage are automatically launched across a national network of insurance companies, dramatically decreasing time-consuming and error-prone manual processing. The result is a faster, more efficient, and more accurate patient coverage record available before services are provided, complementing existing registration and EHR systems, avoiding post-visit payment delays or payer denials, while improving patient experience and transparency.

“Ensuring our customers are at the center of what we do allows us to deliver better products that are easy to use and fit within existing workflows to deploy quickly,” said Bud Meadows, president of Inovalon’s provider business unit. “We are excited to have worked with such an extensive number of our customers to bring Registration Assurance to the marketplace. The result is an offering that is providing immediate returns for our customers and a very strong reception in the marketplace.”

“Our Critical Access Hospital relies on Registration Assurance,” said Debbie Gillespie, business office manager of Kane County Hospital. “It helps reduce the number of systems we use to verify eligibility and find the correct billing information for patients to speed up our billing process.”

Registration Assurance is available through Inovalon’s myABILITY portal, utilized by over 200,000 users across more than 55,000 provider sites of care across the country.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of customers, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, all 25 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 24 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, more than 594,000 clinical facilities, more than 348 million Americans, and more than 68 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

