Novan, Inc. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

DURHAM, N.C., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.



The details for the upcoming conferences are as follows:

34th Annual Roth Conference

Event: Fireside Chat and Q&A

Date and Time: Monday, March 14, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Event: Virtual Presentation

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 1:20 PM ET

A webcast of the fireside chat and presentation will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Novan website, www.novan.com, for 90 days following the events.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a specialty dermatology company focused on researching, developing and marketing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Through our acquisition of EPI Health, we sell products for acne, rosacea, dermatosis, and psoriasis. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies where there are unmet medical needs. We are developing SB206 (berdazimer gel 10.3%) as a topical prescription gel for the treatment of viral skin infections, with a current focus on molluscum contagiosum. We have a pipeline of product candidates using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.



INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:



Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

833-475-8247

NOVN@jtcir.com

