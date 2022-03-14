Stryve Foods, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 28, 2022

PLANO, Texas, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



A press release with financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 will be issued the same day after market close. Joe Oblas, Co-Founder and CEO, and Alex Hawkins, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 631-891-4304. A telephone replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671 and entering the passcode 10018440. The replay will be available until Monday, April 4, 2022.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website at Stryve.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites and through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

