NextNav Adds Edward Mortimer as Vice President of Government Affairs and Robert Lantz as General Counsel

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation GPS, announced today the addition of two new hires to its leadership team, with Ed Mortimer joining as Vice President of Government Affairs and Robert Lantz as General Counsel.



Mortimer joins NextNav’s executive team as Vice President of Government Affairs, bringing over thirty years of experience in infrastructure legislation and regulation to the team. Most notably, Mortimer served as the Vice President of Transportation and Infrastructure for the United States Chamber of Commerce from 2015 to 2022, a role in which he was an outspoken champion of and critical leader for the passage of the recent bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“Ed has a deep track record of garnering broad support across Congress, Agencies and the public for critical issues,” said Ganesh Pattabiraman, NextNav CEO. “His expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to work with our partners to solve some of the most pressing challenges they face, including the need for resilient GPS and 3D geolocation.”

In addition to Mortimer, Robert Lantz, an attorney with over two decades of legal experience in the public and private technology and telecommunications space, joins NextNav after supporting the company l through its merger with Spartacus Acquisition Company. Lantz’s background includes extensive legal corporate securities and governance work globally with publicly traded companies spanning technology, telecommunications, and more. In his role as General Counsel, Lantz will oversee NextNav’s legal operations and support the company in its partnership and growth endeavors.

“We have worked closely with Robert over the past year, and he has been an incredibly knowledgeable resource as our team has gone through a period of rapid growth,” said Pattabiraman. “Robert’s vast legal experience, technical knowledge, and deep understanding of NextNav makes him the ideal fit for his new role as General Counsel.”

“The addition of both of these exceptionally talented individuals to our executive leadership will greatly accelerate NextNav’s mission to build the future of next generation GPS,” added Pattabiraman.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company’s Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav’s TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/

