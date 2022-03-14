RST Demron: Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Anti-Gamma Nuclear Radiation PPE Protection

MIAMI, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demron by Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) provides universal protection against (CBRN) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and true Anti-Gamma Nuclear Radiation. Demron is self cooling and also reduces the risk of heat stress. Demron PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) provides universal protection from all CBRN threats.

This is proven in multiple labs, universities, independent labs, and in the field of Fukushima clean up. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6885783

In an ever-changing world, the need to address nuclear protection has never been more relevant.

Contact Ronald DeMeo, CEO, for more information on our entire Demron product line and their capabilities:

info@radshield.com

https://radshield.com

Phone: 1-866-733-6766

Related Images











Image 1: RST Dirty Bomb Mitigation





RST Demonstration Miami Dade Fire Demo Dirty Bomb mitigation

















Image 2









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment