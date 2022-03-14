LPL Financial, The Network Welcome Ascend Wealth Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that the all-woman team at Ascend Wealth Management has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligned with The Financial Services Network, an existing firm supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. The Ascend advisors reported having served approximately $210 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Voya Financial Advisors.

With a dedication to the fiduciary standard, the Ascend team aims to provide personalized financial planning and investment management services to its diverse client base of individuals, families, business owners and those in the healthcare industry. Operating out of Grand Rapids, Mich., the team is led by managing partners and financial advisors Kristi Turchan and Debbie Verker, and they are supported by operations associate Kassandra McGee. They take an authentic approach to helping build their clients’ financial confidence and are committed to serving all clients equally—from hospital floor staff to corporate executives. “We find so much value in serving those who serve our community,” Verker said.

Eager to find a partner to support their evolving business needs, the Ascend team turned to LPL and The Financial Services Network. “By aligning with LPL and The Network, we’re well positioned to help our clients preserve and enjoy their wealth for generations to come,” Turchan said. “We always want to be able to say, ‘whatever you need, we can help support your interests.’ That was a driving part of our decision to make this move, and it’s clear that LPL and The Network are making the right investments and putting their people first. Between LPL’s innovative digital technology and robust business resources, and The Network’s concierge-level support, we’re confident our clients will benefit from an enhanced experience.”

Verker added, “We’re in a service industry, and by joining LPL and The Network, we’re aligned with people who share our commitment to providing clients with differentiated service. Kristi and I are natural partners, and our experience with LPL and The Network has felt the same; we found a home that truly supports the independent advisor.”

Christopher Mercado, managing partner and chief investment strategist with The Financial Services Network, stated, “We’re happy to welcome Kristi, Debbie and Kassandra to The Network and are thrilled to partner with them in the next chapter of their journey. Kristi and Debbie bring with them over 50 years of combined financial services experience. The Network is proud to partner with their team, and we forward to supporting them for many years to come.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Kristi, Debbie and Kassandra to the LPL community, and congratulate The Network for growing its community of quality advisors. I’m inspired by this woman-owned team and their commitment to investing in their community through both their time and resources. We’re honored that the Ascend team recognized our capabilities and chose us to help them reach their goals. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Ascend Wealth Management.”

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from the year 2021

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/ SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Ascend Wealth Management, The Financial Services Network and LPL Financial are separate entities.

