Houston’s Top Gospel Music Radio Station Celebrates the Debut of its Newest Show

The show’s host is Kim Porter. When asked how she came to name the show, Porter replied “I love this name because where there is more prayer there is more power. My late great uncle Rev. Charles McCoy was a pastor in Dallas, TX and he often said, “Where there is no prayer, there is no power; where there is little prayer, there is little power, BUT where there is More Prayer! there is MORE POWER!”

The show was born out of her daily devotion to God. It has been Porter’s morning ritual to study the word of God for almost 25 years. Studying the word each morning helps her show up as a better person when dealing with others. Porter says that “The word reminds me to be patient, compassionate, understanding, forgiving, and giving to others. The word reminds me that God extends grace to me and urges me to extend that same grace to others. When a family member was going through a tough time, some other family members and myself started praying for her every morning at 7:20 am each morning for 40 days. GOD ANSWERED before the 40 days was over! Each morning, I would share my bible study with them and then pray. Once the 40 days were up, a couple of them suggested we continue and invite friends. Several months later, I was blessed with the opportunity to share the bible study on A Better Gospel. I minister by reminding others that God is always the answer.”

More Prayer More Power airs Monday – Friday 7am to 8am and again from 9pm to 10pm. Kim ministers to all of God’s people, without targeting a specific kind of person. But when people listen in, they will know if she is their messenger. Listeners experience a bible study that breaks the word down so they can apply it to their everyday life. They pray what the word revealed during the bible study, so listeners can expect power to get through their day. Porter believes that we are all called to minister by pointing others toward God. She believes that for every problem, God is the solution.

A Better Gospel online radio station is already considered one of the best gospel radio stations. The station plays free black gospel music online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Both traditional gospel and contemporary gospel songs are played. The online gospel radio station is the brainchild of Kelci Hampton. Kelci is an up-and-coming Black female entrepreneur. She studied communications at Sam Houston State University and completed her internship at iHeartRadio.

She DJ’s throughout the Greater Houston area and has launched two other online radio stations, 92Kelz.com and ABetterSkool.com. Tune into 92Kelz for Rap, Hip Hop and Urban sounds and A Better Skool for the best in R&B, Zydeco and Throwback.

You can listen to More Prayer More Power live at ABetterGospel.com or download the radio station’s app from iTunes or the app store. Gospel for all The People – A Better Gospel.

