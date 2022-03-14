NSAV NFT Marketplace Goes Live, Expands Presence in Multi-Billion Dollar NFT Market

London, England, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company’s long-awaited NFT Marketplace is now live. With today’s official launch of https://nsavnft.com/ , NSAV has firmly secured its place in the $25 billion global NFT market, which is expected to reach $80 billion by 2025. The Company had initially planned a beta test version to launch, but management decided to have the NSAV team and partners work around the clock to have a fully operational NFT Marketplace ready today. NSAV would like to stress that today’s NFT Marketplace is far from the final version and that there is much work to be done. Upgrades and improvements will be made on a daily basis over the coming weeks, as well as listing additional NFT’s to our marketplace. The NSAV NFT Marketplace is a joint partnership with Vagabond https://vagabondapp.io/ .

https://www.coindesk.com/business/2022/01/20/jefferies-sees-the-nft-market-reaching-more-than-80-billion-in-value-by-2025/

The management of NSAV believes that the time is right for the Company to enter the lucrative NFT Marketplace arena and the partnership with Vagabond enables NSAV to take advantage of Vagabond’s legal and technological infrastructure. OpenSea https://opensea.io/ , the world’s largest NFT Marketplace, was valued at $13.3 billion in its recent $300 million Funding Round.

https://www.coindesk.com/business/2022/01/05/nft-marketplace-opensea-valued-at-133b-in-300m-funding-round-report/

Dr. Thomas Riegler, Vagabond CEO and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are again, extremely proud that our valued Vagabond infrastructure is powering this unique NFT marketplace. NFT has played a vital and dominant role recently in the blockchain arena, and I am thrilled to see that NSAV is taking advantage of this market space. I wish to thank the entire NSAV team for getting the NFT marketplace live well ahead of schedule.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “I wish to thank everyone involved with today’s launch of our NSAV NFT Marketplace. It was truly a collective team effort. Again, this is truly an exciting time for NSAV and VAGABOND and this is the first of many promised projects NSAV will pursue with Vagabond. The performance of VAGABOND is truly amazing. NSAV and VAGABOND will be announcing additional joint projects in the weeks to come.”

About Vagabond:

Vagabond is a Blockchain-as-a-Service Platform that enables businesses to implement the benefits of Blockchain into their operations. We see a significant market potential that addresses the most notable challenges companies face in deploying blockchain solutions - the cost and time of implementation and adoption. Vagabond sets to build its community for individuals and supports users to experiment, learn or run their dApps (e.g. NFT Marketplace) based on the Vagabond platform. Vagabond’s primary strengths are predefined processes and modules that the user can use and adapt without writing a single line of source code.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC Crypto Trading Desks.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

